The league announced the suspension of all games in the foreseeable future, including the possibility of ending the season as it stands, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. It placed a financial burden on "more than 1,000 part-time employees who work in various functions of each game, including food service, security, guest services, custodial, and more." The Golden State Warriors organization donated over 1 million US dollars to the disaster relief fund to help Chase Center employees during the crisis.

Warriors management, players, and coaches pitched in for the fund. Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO, Joe Lacob, announced that the men and women who help support their games in this trying times deserve their help.

According to USA Today, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the shut down will last at least a month and may include the possibility of ending the 2019-2020 season without a champion. Over the past week, NBA news has been filled with NBA players and team owners donating to help businesses and employees impacted by the hiatus.

Two teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks, will continue the salary of players and employees as if the games are being played.

Stephen Curry told the press that "the men and women who work our games at the Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for the fans, including of course, popcorn vendors. As players, we wanted to do something along with our ownership and coaches to help ease the pain during this time."

The Golden State Warriors appeared in the NBA finals in the last five seasons, winning three. This year they are 15-50, the worst in the league, after superstars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were injured for the season, and Kevin Durant was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA games were canceled when during preliminary testing shortly before tipoff on Wednesday's game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, at least one player tested positive for the virus.