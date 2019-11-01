Google has announced a new Incognito Mode for Google Maps. The feature which was available for Google's Chrome browser is now also available for Google Maps' searches.

"Today, we're excited to announce that Incognito mode is rolling out for Android users on Google Maps.....When you turn on Incognito mode, your activity in Maps—like the places you search or get directions to—won't be saved to your Google Account," the company stated in a post on its website.

The rollout has begun, but all devices may not have received it yet including iOS-based devices.

To enable the incognito mode, you have to:

Open the Google Maps app

Tap on your profile picture

Tap on "Turn on Incognito mode

The incognito feature will work by disabling some of the features and it does not turn off all trafficking. Just the places you go to, won't be saved to your Location History. Your searches won't be saved to your account and the information won't be used to personalise your Google Maps experience.

Features such as the commute, location sharing, notifications, messages, search autofill, Google Assistant availability in navigation and media integration won't be available in this mode.

However, online tracking won't stop. You may still be tracked by internet service providers, apps, Google Assistant and other Google services. Rather than a privacy protector, it will work as a search omitter, offering a depersonalised look and feel.

Google has also announced the Dark Mode on its Maps app.

Both the Dark Mode and Incognito mode may have positive effects on your battery usage. Another new feature is that users can now report accidents, speed bumps and traffic slowdowns. Google has also added the ability for users to report construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles and obstruction on the road such as debris on Google Maps.