Google is preparing to lift the curtain on its next flagship smartphone, Pixel 10. But unlike typical product launches, this event is shrouded in unprecedented secrecy, with exclusive invitations extended to only a select handful.

Google is reportedly preparing to host a 'special event' for its Pixel 10 smartphone lineup the day after the Android Show and Google I/O 2025. The company has already dispatched invitations for this exclusive 'pre-launch event' in June, teasing an early look at the Pixel 10 series and other 'upcoming devices.'

Unveiling In Utter Secrecy

Although the timing hints at an earlier unveiling for partners, it doesn't automatically mean an accelerated public launch for Made by Google 2025. As per a 9to5Google report, the email invitation circulated rapidly on Reddit over the weekend outlines 'Pixel Penthouse'—an 'exclusive pre-launch event' crafted for Google's 'foremost retail and press collaborators' in the UK. This event offers a 'sneak preview of our upcoming devices pre-release.'

Who Gets To Experience The Pixel Penthouse Event?

Intriguingly, Google extends this unique invitation to 25 'lucky Superfans.' These chosen individuals will attend the 90-minute event in London on 27 June, where they're expected to get a first look at the Pixel 10 series and likely the Pixel Watch 4.

#Google is giving 25 Pixel Superfans a chance to attend its pre-launch event in #London on June 27th. pic.twitter.com/t4i1Bp4Sg4 — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) May 31, 2025

The invitation guarantees 'hands-on with pre-release Pixel devices and features,' alongside a question-and-answer session with Google employees. Those attending will presumably need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The invitation's accompanying cover image reportedly features a generic Pixel phone, tablet, watch, and Buds – probably existing stock visuals, though the designs are broadly anticipated to stay the same.

When Is The Pixel Penthouse Event Taking Place?

The event is scheduled for 27 June, and those invited 'will get hands-on with pre-release Pixel devices and features, get treated to some custom Pixel-themed goodies, and sit in on a one-off interview/Q&A session with Googlers.'

To secure entry to the event, invitees must respond to several questions by 4 June. This conference will happen around the same period when social media platforms have been circulating videos and images, indicating Google is filming promotional material for its forthcoming Pixel smartphones. Furthermore, reports suggest the Made by Google event will occur in mid-August.

Google has opened an application process for a chance to be one of just 25 individuals to experience a pre-release Pixel device.

What To Expect From The Covert Unveiling

Google's invitation avoids explicitly naming the Pixel 10, but Android Authority notes there aren't many other plausible upcoming devices it could refer to.

Google Pixel 10 🔥



Specs :

✅ Tensor G5 (TSMC 3nm) , Mediatek T900 modem

✅ IMG GPU, custom ISP



✅ 50MP GN8 OIS + 13MP IMX712m UW + 11MP 3J1 5x telephoto 🤳 11MP 3J1 (Basically Pixel 9a 📸 with telephoto)



✅ 6.3" FHD+ 120Hz flat oled

✅ IP68, Android 16#Google… pic.twitter.com/CnNvNwUGtM — Lukasz knap (@lukaszknap82) May 27, 2025

While Pixel launches have historically occurred in early October, you might recall that Google significantly moved up the Pixel 9 series debut to August last year. This accelerated pace appears to be continuing, evident in everything from the early release of the initial Android 16 previews to the Pixel 9a's March launch – two months earlier than the Pixel 8a's introduction the previous year.

Therefore, it's not unreasonable to consider a late June or early July unveiling for the Pixel 10 series. While an August launch had previously been considered, this new Google invitation suggests the company's timeline might be even more expedited.