Google is urging employees in its DeepMind AI division to commit to at least 60 hours per week in the office, as the company faces mounting competition from rivals like OpenAI, Meta, Elon Musk's xAI, and the China-based DeepSeek. In a memo to AI workers, Google co-founder Sergey Brin emphasised the need to 'turbocharge' efforts to gain an edge in the generative AI race. His directive, which follows Meta's mass layoffs, has raised concerns about the future of workers in the tech industry.

The Memo Calls for Longer Workweeks

Brin's controversial memo outlined seven core principles for AI development: coding, productivity, location, organisation, simplicity, excellence, speed, and small-scale innovation. To excel in these areas, he argued, AI developers must rethink their current strategies and dedicate at least 12 hours per weekday to their work.

'I think we have all the ingredients to win this race, but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts,' Brin wrote. He stressed that artificial general intelligence (AGI) would require significant human assistance upon launch, making it a priority. 'We have to be the most efficient coders and AI scientists in the world by using our own AI,' he added.

Brin further asserted that working 60 hours per week is the ideal balance for productivity. 'Some folks put in a lot more but can burn out or lose creativity. A number of folks work less than 60 hours, and a small number put in the bare minimum to get by. This last group is not only unproductive but also can be highly demoralising to everyone else.'

He also underscored the importance of in-person collaboration, arguing that being physically present improves communication and teamwork, particularly for those working on the same projects. As a result, his memo encourages employees to work from the office on weekdays.

Brin's Measures for Peak Productivity

The memo stresses the importance of clearly defined responsibilities within high-functioning teams, advocating for shared management and technology leadership. Brin encouraged a pragmatic approach, stating, 'If prompting works, just do that—don't post-train a separate model.' He advised avoiding unnecessary complexity and focusing on 'one recipe and one model that can simply be prompted for different uses.'

In pursuit of excellence, Brin urged workers to maintain high standards across all outputs: 'Whether it's an eval, a data source, a dashboard, or a message in an internal UI, please make sure they all work and all are good.'

Speed is another priority. Brin insisted that products, models, and tools must operate quickly, stating, 'Can't wait 20 minutes to run a bit of Python on Borg.' He also encouraged small-scale experiments to rapidly test various ideas, warning against excessive reliance on large-scale projects that often result in minor tweaks and missed opportunities.

Brin's memo also took aim at 'nanny products', advocating for a shift in Google's AI strategy. He criticised excessive filters and restrictions, arguing that the DeepMind division should place greater trust in users: 'Our products are overrun with filters and punts of various kinds. We need capable products and [to] trust our users.'

Meta's Layoffs and Their Impact

Brin's push for longer work hours follows Meta's recent layoffs, where nearly 4,000 employees—5% of the workforce—were dismissed in February due to low productivity. The restructuring effort comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned employees to brace for an 'intense year.'

However, some former employees told Business Insider that several staff members who were let go had initially received 'At or Above Expectations' ratings in 2024, only to be downgraded to 'Meets Most' during their year-end reviews, making them eligible for layoffs.

These terminations have placed many immigrant workers in precarious situations, as they now have only 60 days to secure a new visa-sponsored job or face deportation. Meta's layoffs have raised concerns about whether similar workforce reductions could be on the horizon at Google.

Sergey Brin: From Immigrant to Tech Titan

Sergey Brin immigrated to Maryland at the age of six when his family fled Russia to escape Jewish persecution. After graduating from Stanford with a degree in computer science, Brin co-founded Google with his classmate Larry Page, revolutionising the internet. Together, they spearheaded technological advancements at the company before shifting to a 'director of special projects' role in 2011. Brin and Page currently own about 6% of Alphabet, Google's parent company, and hold powerful super-voting shares.

Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet in 2019 but has become increasingly involved in Google's AI initiatives since early 2023. He believes that programmers must rely more on AI tools to achieve AGI and has been a strong advocate for increased efficiency in AI development.

A billionaire with extensive business interests, Brin consistently ranks among the world's wealthiest individuals. His portfolio includes significant holdings in Alphabet, and he established the Sergey Brin Family Foundation in 2015, which employs about 50 professionals—including private photographers, chefs, and a yacht captain.

The Future of Work in AI

Brin's push for longer work hours in Google's DeepMind division reflects the growing competitiveness in the AI sector but also raises concerns about employee burnout and job security. With companies like Meta restructuring their workforces, the challenge for tech firms will be to balance innovation and productivity while maintaining a sustainable and supportive work environment.