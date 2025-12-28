Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has married Holly Ramsay in a dramatic, high-profile ceremony at Bath Abbey, bringing together Britain's sporting elite and celebrity royalty inside one of the country's most historic religious landmarks.

The wedding unfolded behind closed doors at the 16th-century abbey in Somerset, where Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, arrived in a traditional white gown and veil before exchanging vows with Peaty in front of close family and friends. The iconic Bath Abbey, set in the heart of the UNESCO-listed city of Bath, was shut to the public for the occasion, according to the BBC, underscoring the scale, secrecy and status of the event.

Gordon Ramsay Walks Daughter Down the Aisle

Holly Ramsay was escorted down the aisle by her father, Gordon Ramsay, in an emotional moment that marked a deeply personal milestone for the famous family. The television chef appeared visibly moved as he walked his daughter into the abbey, drawing attention from onlookers who gathered outside the landmark venue.

Earlier in the day, Gordon Ramsay shared his pride in an Instagram post, saying he 'couldn't be a prouder dad'. He added that he felt 'truly so lucky' to walk his daughter down the aisle and to welcome 'an incredible son-in-law' into the family.

Ramsay, 24, has built a growing public profile in recent years. She is an influencer and mental health advocate, having launched her podcast 21 & Over in 2021 aimed at those struggling with anxiety, self-doubt, mental health challenges, and identity formation in today's world. She is the second-eldest of Gordon and Tana Ramsay's six children and has also appeared on television, including Strictly Come Dancing.

A Historic Setting for a Modern Wedding

The couple selected Bath Abbey, a site founded in 757 AD and reconstructed in its current Gothic form during the late Middle Ages, as the venue for their wedding. The abbey has long been associated with major national and religious events, including coronations and royal services, making it one of the most prestigious church venues in the UK.

Security was visible around the landmark as guests arrived while onlookers gathered nearby, hoping to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom.

Celebrity Guests Attend Bath Abbey Ceremony

The ceremony attracted several high-profile guests from the worlds of sport, television, and entertainment. The Times reported that David and Victoria Beckham were among those in attendance, underscoring the prominence of the couple's social circles.

Adam Peaty, 30, is Britain's most decorated swimmer, having won three Olympic gold medals alongside multiple World Championship titles. He is widely regarded as one of the most successful Olympians in British sporting history.

From Engagement to Marriage

Peaty and Ramsay announced their engagement in 2023 after the Olympic swimmer proposed during a private trip overseas.

The couple reportedly first met in 2021 through Ramsay's sister, Tilly, when both Peaty and Tilly were competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

They have previously spoken about supporting one another through demanding professional schedules, with Peaty balancing elite-level training and international competition. At the same time, Ramsay has managed work across media, wellness, and brand partnerships.

Ramsay publicly announced their engagement in a September 2024 Instagram post, writing: 'I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.'

In a separate post, Peaty described the moment as deeply emotional, saying: 'I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring, and beautiful woman by my side.'

Private Reception Follows Ceremony

Following the service, the newlyweds departed Bath Abbey to applause from well-wishers before travelling to a private reception, the location of which was not publicly disclosed.

While the couple have yet to release official photographs or a joint statement following the ceremony, the Bath Abbey wedding has already emerged as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in the UK this year, bringing together Britain's most successful swimmer and one of the country's most recognisable television families.