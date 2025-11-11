Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has reportedly decided not to include her mother, Tana Ramsay, in her upcoming hen party before marrying Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

The 25-year-old podcast host is reportedly planning a smaller celebration with close friends and her twin brother, Jack Ramsay. Sources described the decision as a 'light-hearted but telling' sign of Holly's growing independence as she prepares to marry.

The intimate hen do is expected to take place later this month while the couple finalise wedding details.

'She Wants to Do Things Her Way'

Holly's decision was 'not a sign of a feud' but rather part of her desire to host a 'private, youthful celebration'. One source said: 'It's not a feud, she just wants to do things her way. Her mum understands that Holly's at the stage of life where she wants her own experiences without feeling like her parents are watching.'

The report added that Tana is 'completely supportive' of her daughter's plans and 'not taking it personally.' Despite online speculation about a potential family rift, the same source noted that the Ramsays remain 'very close knit.'

'This is just about Holly asserting her independence; there's no bad blood,' the insider said.

Neither the Ramsay family nor representatives for Adam Peaty have issued any public comment about the report.

A Whirlwind Romance

Holly Ramsay confirmed her engagement to Adam Peaty, 30, earlier this year following a whirlwind romance. The pair reportedly began dating in 2023 after meeting through mutual friends, with their relationship going public in July 2023 when Peaty shared photos from Holly's birthday celebration in London.

Peaty, a three-time Olympic medallist, proposed during a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy, less than a year later. Both families were reportedly 'delighted' by the news, although these details have come from unofficial sources rather than official statements. Holly later shared a series of engagement photos on Instagram captioned: 'Forever my best friend.'

The wedding is expected to draw attention from both the sporting and entertainment worlds. Peaty is currently training for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, while Holly continues to co-host the 21 and Over podcast, which focuses on mental health awareness and wellbeing.

Ramsay Family in the Spotlight

As one of Gordon Ramsay's six children, Holly has grown up in the public eye, but she has carved her own path as a mental health advocate and media personality. She has been open about her experiences with anxiety and recovery, earning praise for her transparency and influence among young adults.

The Ramsays are widely recognised for their close-knit family dynamic, frequently sharing photos and milestones on social media. Gordon regularly praises his children's achievements, while Tana has been described as the 'anchor' of the family.

While the decision to keep her hen do intimate has attracted public curiosity, sources insist it's simply part of Holly's growing independence.

'She's not turning her back on anyone,' a friend reportedly told the outlet. 'She's just enjoying her moment and her mum completely gets that.'

As anticipation builds for the upcoming wedding, fans have shared support for the couple online, with one post on X (formerly Twitter) reading: 'No drama, just love, that's how it should be.'