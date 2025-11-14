The upcoming wedding of Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty was expected to be a major celebrity moment in 2025. Instead, it has become defined by a very public family rift, one centred on Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, and the decision to exclude her from both the hen party and the ceremony itself.

Interestingly, the dispute has widened into a broader debate about class, family boundaries, and the pressure that comes with marrying into a high-profile household.

Who Is Caroline Peaty?

Caroline Peaty is the mother of Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, known publicly for her long-standing support of her son's athletic career. A former nursery manager from Staffordshire, she played a central role in Adam's early training, including years of early-morning swims that helped shape him into a world-class athlete.

According to reports, Caroline comes from a modest background, part of a family described in reporting as 'hard-working' and grounded in ordinary routines outside the celebrity spotlight. She has often been photographed celebrating Adam's victories, including moments when she proudly wore his medals during public appearances.

Why She Isn't Invited to the Wedding

The tension surrounding the upcoming wedding between Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty stems from a series of disputes that escalated over time. According to reports, Caroline was originally invited but fell out with the couple over a disagreement regarding her choice of dress for the ceremony.

After selecting an outfit for the wedding, she was reportedly told it didn't fit the aesthetic they envisioned. Holly and Adam then offered to buy an alternative dress and planned a shopping trip to Bath, which never occurred due to train cancellations following a stabbing incident in Cambridgeshire.

What began as a wardrobe misunderstanding escalated when Caroline was left out of Holly's hen party, a high-profile event in Oxfordshire attended by celebrity guests including Victoria Beckham. While the celebrations took place, Caroline remained at home caring for Adam's child from a previous relationship. By this stage, she was reportedly removed from the wedding guest list altogether.

The tension soon moved onto social media. Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, publicly criticised Holly on Instagram, calling her 'divisive and hurtful' and expressing dismay that the woman who had 'opened her home and heart' to Holly was denied a place at the hen party and the wedding. She further noted the contrast between Caroline's exclusion and Gordon Ramsay's presence at Adam's stag night.

Caroline and Holly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and reports now suggest that only one member of Adam's immediate family, his sister, will attend the ceremony.

The Class Divide Behind the Feud

Commentary surrounding the situation has highlighted a clash between the Peaty family's working-class background and the high-profile, media-experienced Ramsay family. Caroline, previously a nursery manager, and Adam's father, who worked variously as a bricklayer and caretaker, raised Adam with significant sacrifice, including years of early-morning swim training.

By contrast, Holly was raised in a celebrity household, privately educated from the outset, and grew up surrounded by high-profile families, such as the Beckhams.

While the Ramsays have not publicly addressed the dispute, sources claim that Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been fully supportive of the couple as they navigate the attention surrounding the wedding.