Brooklyn Beckham's absence from Holly Ramsay's wedding this weekend has raised eyebrows not because of distance or scheduling clashes, but because of the long, deeply personal history between the two families.

Brooklyn grew up alongside Gordon and Tana Ramsay's children, spending holidays, Christmases and formative years with twins Jack and Holly, who were born just months after him.

For years, the Beckhams and Ramsays functioned less like celebrity acquaintances and more like extended family. That history makes Brooklyn's no-show at Holly's wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty all the more striking.

While David and Victoria Beckham are expected to attend the ceremony with their younger children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, will not be there. Instead, the couple are believed to be spending the festive period in the US with Nicola's family at their Palm Beach home.

Why Brooklyn Is Missing the Wedding

According to sources familiar with the situation, Brooklyn's decision is less about the Ramsays and more about the ongoing breakdown of his relationship with his own parents. His absence conveniently avoids what insiders describe as an 'awkward encounter' with David and Victoria, amid what has been characterised as an open and escalating family rift.

Those close to the wedding say Brooklyn will be missed, particularly because of how close he once was to Holly.

While it remains unclear whether he was invited and declined or simply didn't make the guest list, sources insist it would be out of character for Holly to deliberately exclude him. The prevailing view within the Ramsay family is said to be that 'the door is always open' when it comes to Brooklyn.

Friendships That Have Quietly Faded

Brooklyn's distance from the wedding also reflects a broader shift in his personal life.

Despite growing up inseparable from Jack Ramsay, friends of both families say the once-close friendship has quietly fizzled out. The change is believed to have begun around the time Brooklyn started dating Nicola Peltz.

Notably, Jack Ramsay was also absent from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony earlier this year. While no public fallout has been acknowledged, sources describe the breakdown of these childhood bonds as deeply saddening for both families, who had long viewed one another as family rather than friends.

The Beckham Family Fallout

Brooklyn's wedding absence comes just days after reports emerged that he had blocked David, Victoria, and his younger brother, Cruz, on Instagram. While it's unclear whether his sister Harper has also been blocked, her account is private, the move has reportedly been interpreted by David and Victoria as a sign of 'complete estrangement.'

The latest social media rupture follows months of tension, including Brooklyn and Nicola's decision to skip all celebrations for David Beckham's 50th birthday earlier this year. While both sides had maintained a polite front online until recently, that fragile truce appears to have collapsed.

Reports suggest the final trigger may have been Victoria 'liking' a video Brooklyn posted, which prompted public calls for reconciliation. Sources claim Brooklyn found the attention intrusive and anxiety-inducing, leading him to block his immediate family.

Cruz later stated that the family 'woke up blocked,' rather than the other way around.

Those close to Brooklyn say he and Nicola are unwilling to repair relations until they receive a public apology from his parents over what they view as a damaging media briefing war. Others counter that responsibility lies on both sides.

Furthermore, Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding, set to take place at Bath Abbey with a reception in Wiltshire, has already been overshadowed by family tensions beyond the Beckhams.

According to reports, Adam Peaty's parents and brothers are not expected to attend, following reported disagreements in the lead-up to the ceremony. Of his immediate family, only his sister is believed to be present.