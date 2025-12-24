A Green Party councillor has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Lancashire, leading to his immediate suspension from the party. Sohail Asghar, 29, who represents Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central on the county council, was detained in Accrington last month along with two others.

The case has drawn scrutiny to the Greens amid ongoing police inquiries, with Asghar now sitting as an independent while on bail as of 24 December 2025.

Background on Councillor Asghar

Sohail Asghar was elected to Lancashire County Council in May 2025 as a Green Party member for the Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central ward. A self-employed private hire driver and qualified football referee, he had been active in local politics, focusing on environmental issues and community matters.

His election marked a gain for the Greens in East Lancashire, where the party has been building its presence in recent years. Prior to the arrest, Asghar was part of the Progressive Lancashire Group, an opposition alliance at County Hall. He has not responded to media requests for comment since the incident.

The councillor's background includes no prior public controversies, making the allegations particularly unexpected for colleagues and constituents.

Details of the Green Party Councillor Arrest

The arrest took place on 6 November 2025 at a property in Accrington, as part of a police probe into alleged modern slavery offences. Lancashire Police confirmed that a 29-year-old man—identified as Asghar—a 51-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man were detained on suspicion of slavery, servitude, and forced or compulsory labour. One individual was also suspected of common assault and making threats to kill.

All three were released on bail pending further investigations. The case involves claims of exploitation, though specific details about victims or circumstances have not been disclosed by authorities to avoid compromising the inquiry. Modern slavery encompasses human trafficking and forced work, offences that carry severe penalties under UK law.

Police have appealed for information from the public, emphasising their commitment to tackling such crimes in the region. This hardly marks the first such case in Lancashire, but its link to a serving politician has amplified attention.

Green Party's Response

The Green Party suspended Asghar following the arrest, with a spokesperson confirming he had relinquished the party whip during the investigation on X.

Group leader Cllr Gina Dowding noted the move was voluntary while inquiries proceed. 'Asghar had relinquished the whip while an investigation was under way,' she said.

Hyndburn Green Party vice-chair Joan West attributed the decision to 'personal reasons.' The party has distanced itself, stressing its zero-tolerance policy on such allegations.

Former Green deputy leader Shahrar Ali remarked on X that recent BBC coverage appeared outdated, omitting the suspension and implying Asghar remained a member.

Asghar continues in his council role as an independent within the Progressive Lancashire Group. Some reports suggest the arrests may involve family connections, given the co-suspects' ages and shared location, though police have not confirmed this.

Of the 744 modern slavery arrests across Lancashire since 2015, half occurred in East Lancashire, underscoring longstanding vulnerabilities in the area. The council's standards committee is monitoring whether his position remains appropriate. Police expect to provide updates in the new year, while the Green Party councillor arrested for modern slavery remains on bail amid calls for transparency from local residents.