A desperate search is underway in Portugal's Algarve region after British holidaymaker Greg Monks, 38, vanished without a trace during a stag party — reviving unsettling memories of another high-profile British disappearance in the same region nearly two decades ago.

Greg, from Glasgow, had travelled to the seaside resort of Albufeira on Tuesday, 27 May, with friends for what was meant to be a celebratory five-day getaway. But within hours of arriving, he disappeared in circumstances that his family and friends describe as 'completely out of character.'

Last Confirmed Sighting

His last confirmed sighting was at 3:27am on Wednesday, captured on CCTV walking alone in the Cerro da Águia area — a quiet, residential hill located more than an hour's walk from the bustling Albufeira Strip, where he had last been seen drinking with friends. The location is also nearly 30 minutes' walk from his accommodation at Novochoro Apartments.

Greg's sister Jillian Monks, who has led the public appeal for help, said the family has been overwhelmed by the support from the British expat community and locals alike, but confirmed there have been no sightings or updates as of Tuesday. "This is so unlike Greg and we are truly desperate for answers," she wrote on Facebook. She has appealed to residents in Cerro da Águia to check home security and doorbell footage between 2am and 5am last Wednesday.

Similarities With Madelein McCann

Greg's disappearance echoes the high-profile case of Madeleine McCann, who vanished from Praia da Luz — just over 30 miles from Albufeira — in 2007. While the circumstances are vastly different, the renewed spotlight on a British tourist missing in the Algarve has unnerved many and raised concerns about safety and emergency protocols in the region, which is one of Portugal's most popular destinations for UK travellers.

Madeleine McCann's case is still among the most terrible child disappearances in modern British history. While her parents were out dining nearby, the three-year-old disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Madeleine has never been discovered despite years of searches spanning several nations and an international media frenzy.

Greg's girlfriend Nicole Ashleigh Kelso, along with Greg's parents and cousin Alison Fraser, have flown to Portugal and are working with local authorities and volunteers to trace his movements. 'We're doing everything we can,' said Alison. 'It's like he just vanished into thin air.'

Portuguese police have reportedly searched hospitals but have not yet confirmed any exhaustive checks of medical centres or woodland in the area. A photo released by the family shows Greg smiling in a dark Nike sports top and dark trousers, believed to have been taken just before heading out on what became his final known night.

Described by his sister as a 'quiet guy' and 'really hard worker,' Greg is not known for erratic behaviour. The family has highlighted a distinctive unfinished Thor-style Viking tattoo on his upper right arm as a possible identifying feature if he is seen in public.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family has raised over £18,665 as of Tuesday to support the search effort. Organiser Gillian McCallum said the funds will help cover on-the-ground search costs, extend the family's stay in Portugal, and offer any assistance necessary to locate Greg.

While the Algarve remains a much-loved destination for British tourists, this troubling case serves as a sobering reminder that even in familiar holiday hotspots, things can go drastically wrong. For Greg's loved ones, each passing hour without news deepens the anguish.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information — especially those living in or near Cerro da Águia — to come forward immediately.

As Britain watches and hopes from afar, the search for Greg Monks goes on.