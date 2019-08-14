Little Women, set to release in December, introduces Louisa May Alcott's beloved March sisters in this three-minute-long trailer. The 1868 novel is brought to life by a star-studded cast: Emma Watson as the eldest one Meg; Eliza Scanlen plays Beth; Florence Pugh is seen as Amy; and aspiring writer Jo played by Saoirse Ronan. Laura Dern plays their mother Marmee, Meryl Streep will be seen as Aunt March, along with Timothée Chalamet as neighbour-and-friend Laurie.

The film is set in the 1860s post-Civil War and follows the lives of the March sisters. Gillian Armstrong's 1994 adaptation has been renewed in a new light in this upcoming film.

The trailer ends with a powerful monologue from Jo who says, "Women, they have minds and they have souls, as well as just hearts, and they've got ambition, and they've got talent as well as just beauty. I'm so sick of people saying that love is all that a woman is just fit for. I'm so sick of it."

This is the eighth cinematic adaptation of the classic novel. Initially, it was set to be directed by Sarah Polley in 2016 but she was replaced by Greta Gerwig who brought some significant revision in the script. This much-awaited film is all set to release this Christmas.