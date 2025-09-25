2024 was the year of protein, with protein-infused products becoming the norm. But will 2025 be the year of fibre? Each year, health influencers focus on a new obsession, and recently, gut health has been at the forefront of the conversation.

Since gut health depends on maintaining balance within the microbiome, it's often overlooked in favor of flashier wellness trends. Yet with new research emerging, such as a 2023 study published in The Lancet highlighting fibre's critical role in reducing cardiovascular risk, and organizations like the British Nutrition Foundation emphasizing its importance, it may be time to pay attention to what fitness influencers are saying now.

The Fibre Gap: Why Most Adults Are Falling Short

The average person doesn't consume enough dietary fibre; the recommended daily intake for adults is 30g, but the average UK adult only consumes around 18g. This creates a significant shortfall, with over 90% of UK adults failing to meet the mark, which can lead to a host of medical issues. From digestive discomfort to weakened immunity and elevated cholesterol, the consequences are far-reaching.

Fibre does far more than keep you regulated; it feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut, stabilizes blood sugar, supports heart health, and even influences mood. Common high-fibre foods include beans, lentils, and berries, making them excellent additions to any diet. In fact, researchers are increasingly linking a healthy gut microbiome to reduced risk of chronic disease and improved mental well-being. With fibre playing such a central role in whole-body health, it's no surprise that wellness experts are putting huge emphasis on it, pushing it towards being the ultimate 2025 health trend.

Every 10g/day increase in fiber is linked to a 10% reduction in mortality risk🌿



But getting enough fiber isn’t easy.



Here are 5 simple ways to boost fiber intake without overhauling your diet. A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NXGl2PL7eu — Brandon Luu, MD (@BrandonLuuMD) August 15, 2024

So why is fibre trending now? Part of the momentum comes from shifting beauty and fitness ideals. In an era of 'volume eating,' where low-calorie, high-volume meals are favored to promote satiety, fibre is a perfect fit. It keeps you fuller for longer at a lower calorie cost.

At the same time, the rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, which are primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes by improving blood sugar levels and aiding in weight management, has created new demand for meals that deliver nutrients without being calorie-dense. Fibre provides exactly that balance: more nourishment, fewer calories.

Easy Fibre-Boosting Swaps

Boosting your fibre intake doesn't have to be complicated — a few smart swaps can make a big difference:

White bread → Whole-grain or seeded bread

Whole-grain or seeded bread White rice → Brown rice, quinoa, bulgur, or barley

Brown rice, quinoa, bulgur, or barley Regular pasta → Whole wheat, lentil, or chickpea pasta

Whole wheat, lentil, or chickpea pasta Potatoes → Sweet potatoes (skin on for extra fibre)

Sweet potatoes (skin on for extra fibre) Smoothies → Add chia seeds, flaxseeds, or oat bran.

Add chia seeds, flaxseeds, or oat bran. Crackers or crisps → Air-popped popcorn, edamame, or roasted chickpeas

Air-popped popcorn, edamame, or roasted chickpeas Yogurt → Top with berries, nuts, or oats instead of sugary granola

Note: Increase fibre gradually to avoid bloating, and drink plenty of water to support digestion.

So, will you be boosting your fibre intake in 2025? While it's easy to dismiss wellness trends as fads, this one is firmly grounded in science. Nutritionists agree that most of us fall short on fibre, and the benefits of closing that gap are powerful, from lowering the risk of chronic disease to improving digestion, energy, and overall vitality. If protein defined last year, fibre may be the nutrient that defines the next chapter in everyday wellness. Why not start with one simple swap this week? Choose one of the easy fibre-boosting swaps discussed, such as switching from white bread to whole-grain or seeded bread, and see the difference it can make.