Cherries are being hailed by nutrition scientists as more than a sweet snack, with new research showing they could play a key role in reducing the risk of major chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has long warned that low fruit and vegetable intake contributes to millions of deaths each year.

Scientists now suggest that consuming cherries in a specific way may help prevent conditions affecting over 6.7 million Americans, including heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

The findings are part of a broader effort to encourage fruit and vegetable consumption to reduce the global burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

The Cherry Advantage: More Than Just a Snack

Cherries, particularly tart or sour varieties, are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and anti-inflammatory compounds. These nutrients are known to support cardiovascular health, regulate blood sugar, and reduce oxidative stress, which are key factors in preventing chronic diseases.

According to a comprehensive nutritional analysis, sour cherries contain higher concentrations of vitamin C and vitamin A carotenoids compared to their sweet counterparts. They also offer a modest amount of dietary fibre, potassium, and flavonoids, which contribute to their health-promoting properties.

Tart cherries stand out for their high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols. Research published in the Journal of Nutrition notes that sour cherries provide significantly more vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and anthocyanins compared to sweet varieties.

The Science Behind the Strategy

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that inadequate fruit and vegetable intake contributed to 6.7 million deaths globally in 2010.

Their guidelines emphasise that regular consumption of fruits like cherries can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers. The protective effects are attributed to the ability of fruits to modulate blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and inflammation.

What's particularly compelling is the way cherries should be consumed to maximise their benefits. Scientists recommend incorporating cherries into a daily routine, either fresh, frozen, or as 100% unsweetened juice, rather than sporadic snacking.

This consistent intake helps maintain steady levels of anthocyanins and other bioactive compounds in the bloodstream, which are crucial for long-term health outcomes.

Targeting the 6.7 Million: A Public Health Imperative

In the United States alone, millions suffer from chronic conditions that are preventable through dietary changes. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that only 12.3% of adults meet the recommended fruit intake, and just 10% meet vegetable intake guidelines. These low figures are particularly concerning given the role of diet in managing and preventing diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders.

The CDC's findings underscore the urgency of promoting accessible, nutrient-rich foods like cherries. Their data suggest that targeted interventions, especially among men, young adults, and low-income populations, could significantly improve public health outcomes.

How to Incorporate Cherries into Your Diet

Experts recommend the following strategies to harness the full potential of cherries:

Daily inclusion: Aim for at least one serving of cherries per day, whether fresh, dried (without added sugar), or in juice form.

Pairing with protein: Combine cherries with yoghurt, nuts, or seeds to stabilise blood sugar and enhance satiety.

Post-exercise recovery: Tart cherry juice has been shown to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation, making it ideal for athletes and active individuals.

Breakfast boost: Add cherries to porridge, smoothies, or whole-grain cereal for a nutrient-dense start to the day.

Why Daily Intake Matters

Experts stress that consistency is key. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fewer than 13 per cent of American adults meet daily fruit intake recommendations. Regular consumption of cherries—whether fresh, frozen or as 100 per cent unsweetened juice—helps maintain steady levels of protective compounds in the bloodstream.

This daily habit, rather than occasional snacking, provides the most benefit in regulating blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin response, which lowers the risk of heart disease and diabetes over time.

A Global Health Perspective

The WHO continues to push for increased fruit and vegetable intake worldwide, emphasising that such dietary changes could prevent millions of deaths linked to noncommunicable diseases.

As evidence grows, cherries are increasingly recognised as a simple yet powerful addition to a balanced diet. From reducing inflammation to supporting heart health, this modest fruit could be a natural tool in tackling today's chronic disease crisis.