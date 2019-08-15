Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry thought of a unique way of celebrating her birthday this year. She decided to go for some freedom by going braless. The mother of two has given us fitness goals so far and this time she gave us the goal to free ourselves.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram: "Leveled up, Circa '66." The picture showed her lifting her hands, while her face was covered by her wavy hair. She was wearing a wet white tank top with the words "No Bra Club" printed across the chest. The post was showered with comments from her friends and fans.

Ciara wrote, "Happy Birthday Hot Mama" followed by fire emojis. Viola Davis wrote, "Happy birthday Halle! What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis."

In April, she posted an Instagram picture in her kitchen where she was seen wearing a denim jacket with nothing underneath. She captioned the image: "Lookin' for a late night snack." Her fans went crazy about that picture!

The actress also regularly posts fitness videos. She wrote on a January post on Instagram: "I think the most important part of being healthy and in great shape largely depends on what and when you eat."

Metro reported that she has recently sustained three broken ribs while filming for her movie John Wick 3. She worked so hard during the rehearsals for her role that she suffered serious injuries, but she considers them as a badge of honour.

The mother of two also candidly shared her experience with her kids and how she is enjoying this phase of motherhood. The fitness guru told InStyle magazine in an interview that she felt the sexiest during both her pregnancies.