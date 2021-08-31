Just as you shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket, you should always have more than one string to your bow. To put it simply, if you want to make it in any field in the cut and thrust of the modern age, you need diverse and adaptable skills to call upon when the going gets tough. Renowned beauty expert and make-up artist Hanan Salman and in-demand model and Instagram star Rosemarie Guadalupe are leaders in their respective industries. But both ladies also know the importance of diversifying and why it is essential to build your skill set.

"In my line of work, people often make the mistake of thinking there are no brains behind the beauty," revealed Rosemarie Guadalupe. "but that couldn't be further from the truth. As a model, I'm well aware that I have a limited shelf-life, and that's why I'm keen to build my skill set in other key areas such as investment, real estate, and the digital realm. You always need a plan B to fall back upon because the only certain thing in this life is change, and you need the skills to adapt, or you'll be left floundering."

It's a statement Hanan Salman readily agreed to and added, "In the beauty industry, trends come and go, and what was hot today is old news tomorrow. It's the same for certain skill sets, and that's why it's so important to build yours constantly. As a child of the digital age, I have seen how quickly new technologies have usurped old industries, and I have also seen that those who are quick to upgrade their skill sets and find new ways of working have succeeded. Any industry is subject to change, so my motto is fail to prepare, prepare to fail."

Two ladies who thrive on success, both Rosemarie Guadalupe and Hanan Salman view building their respective skill sets as a sound investment in the future, and both eagerly stress that it's never too early to start learning a new skill. Rosemarie Guadalupe explained, "Versatility is the building block of success, so my advice to anyone is to learn the skills if you want to pay the bills." Hanan Salman added, "Absolutely. Rosemarie is offering some sound advice. You're never too young or long in the tooth to learn something new. Invest in yourself, and success will come calling."