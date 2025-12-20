Former Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly acknowledged mounting concerns about President Donald Trump's health during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She unleashed a sarcastic two-word retort that encapsulated years of frustration over Republican double standards. The moment represented a pointed reversal of fortune for Trump, who spent years ruthlessly mocking his predecessor with the 'Sleepy Joe' nickname.

Harris, who served as second in command during the Biden administration, gave a curt response after Kimmel pointedly raised the hypocrisy between Republicans' treatment of President Biden compared to their silence regarding Trump's recent episodes. 'Republicans had mercilessly attacked President Biden for his age and his mental faculties, and yet now we see the current president falling asleep at meetings and drooling on paperwork, and they seem to have no problem with that. Does that seem hypocritical to you?' Kimmel asked.

The 'Ya Think' Heard Round the Internet

'Ya think?' Harris responded as she grimaced and shook her head, her facial expression conveying volumes about the irony of the situation. The response quickly circulated on social media, with supporters praising Harris for calling out what they view as blatant Republican hypocrisy.

For years, prominent Republicans and Trump himself criticised Biden's age and mental faculties. The attacks became so central to Trump's political identity that he coined the phrase 'Sleepy Joe' and even recently installed a controversial plaque underneath Biden's portrait on the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame. The recently added plaque read: 'Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History'.

Trump went so far as to replace Biden's traditional presidential portrait with an image of a mechanical autopen, in reference to accusations that officials in the former president's administration forged his signature with a similar device. The plaque contains numerous derisive statements about the former president, referring to Biden's 'severe mental decline' and his 'Radical Left handlers'.

From 'Sleepy Joe' to 'Dozy Don'

In recent months, however, critics have raised considerable concerns about Trump's health after catching the president seemingly in moments of slumber on various publicised occasions. Trump, 79, is currently the oldest serving president in the country's history, following Biden, who was ultimately forced to withdraw his 2024 election bid amid mounting worries about his health.

One such incident occurred last Thursday, in which Fox News viewers spotted Trump seemingly falling asleep for a brief moment during a press conference. The incident prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to mockingly post on social media: 'DOZY DON STRIKES AGAIN!' and 'SEND IN THE ADULTS!!! GRANDPA IS TIRED', deliberately mimicking Trump's abrasive social media style.

The Republican has also faced criticism over other health concerns, including persistent bruising on the back of his hand and swollen ankles, amongst other physical and cognitive issues pointed out by critics. The White House was chalked the issues up to a mostly benign condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which impacts blood circulation, frequent handshaking with world leaders and his preventative aspirin regimen for heart health.

White House Defends President

Following accusations that Trump dozed off during a recent Cabinet meeting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt came to the president's defence. 'President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting', she told reporters.

Trump also lashed out after The New York Times published a critical piece contrasting his health during his first term with his second, suggesting he is showing signs of ageing. 'There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best', Trump posted on Truth Social. 'Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am "slowing up", am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true'.

Harris's appearance on Kimmel also saw her criticise Trump's installation of the partisan plaques, saying: 'I spent so much time in the White House. The idea that those plaques would have been placed by a president of the United States to talk about former presidents of the United States — the American people deserve better'.

Kimmel: Either he’s lying or he actually believes this is happening.



Harris: Or, he is just unwell. pic.twitter.com/kiOkCIfkZ0 — Kamala’s record (@kamalasnaps) December 18, 2025

A Political Boomerang

The exchange between Harris and Kimmel highlights a significant shift in political discourse surrounding presidential fitness. After Republicans spent years weaponising Biden's age against him—attacks that contributed to his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race—Trump now faces similar scrutiny as the nation's oldest-ever sitting president. The situation underscores the dangers of political attacks that can boomerang back on their originators, particularly when those attacks centre on age-related concerns that inevitably affect all individuals.