On October 7 at 8:45 PM BST, all commercial channels in the United Kingdom will air a film regarding mental health. The Sussexes and Cambridges have joined forces to promote a mental health campaign by the National Health Service called "Every Mind Matters." Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be sharing the television screen after a long time, since the Sussexes choose to go their separate charitable way.

Every British citizen will have access to the Every Mind Matters website, where they can get a tailor-made action plan to help improve their mental health. The initiative by the NHS will benefit millions of British citizens seeking mental health assistance.

The broadcast is estimated to reach 11 million people. Richard Curtis, the director of "Love Actually," has written the three-minute-long address. The royals will take turns to read what Curtis has written. Not only does the NHS campaign have the support of the British Royal Family, it will also have stars like Davina McCall, Bradley Wiggins and Gillian Anderson appearing in the short film.

Since the alleged fallout between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, this will be the first time in months that the "Fab Four" will join forces for a cause.

The Daily Mail details how the Every Mind Matters initiative works. Britons can log into the website and fill out a simple questionnaire. Based on the responses, the website will generate a "mind plan" which can be followed to better one's mental health.

For patients who prefer to stay offline, the NHS had also launched offline resources such as leaflets that are available with General Practitioners.

Public Health England (PHE) has conducted a study to understand mental ill-health in Britain. The study concluded that eight out of ten people showed signs of poor mental health. Most of the people suffered from stress, anxiety, lack of sleep and mood disorders. More alarmingly, the study pointed out how more than a quarter of the people suffering from poor mental health waited months before seeking help.

The NHS initiative will make it easier for Britons to seek mental health assistance. In the interest of the British people, the two princes and their wives have joined forces to spread the news.