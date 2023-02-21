Album of the year Grammy winner Harry Styles played his first Aussie show in Perth on Monday night. Page Six reports that the singer quickly took part in a "disgusting" Australian tradition after he drank alcohol out of his $780 Adidas x Gucci sneakers.

This shocking tradition is said to have been popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Multiple fans captured various videos of the "As It Was" artist filling up his shoe with an alcoholic beverage, before chugging the liquid in front of his stunned but enthusiastic audience.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever [heard of]," Styles said, referencing the tradition aptly named "shoey." He also joked, "I feel like a different person," as he slipped his shoe back on his foot.

The One Direction alum later went on to say, "I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I'll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length."

Harry Styles fans, colloquially referred to as Harries, were quick to react after videos from the concert went viral on social media.

"Sweaty shoe juice no thank u," one netizen wrote, while another asked, "why r ppl cheering i feel sick." A third user disgustedly said, "i cant defend this."

Current "shoey" theories assume that the unusual activity could be a nod to Perth-born Ricciardo, an Australian race car driver who he and Xander Ritz are mutual friends with.

One user tweeted, "Daniel Ricciardo is very proud," while another wrote, "Daniel Ricciardo approves this."

The F1 driver has gone on an interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa in the past and revealed that the "Don't Worry Darling" star wears his merchandise "all the time."

"We have a mutual friend who is, let's say, very close to me and it's someone close to him as well. When the picture came out on social media, the mutual friend was like, 'I can't believe this hasn't been picked up before because he wears the shirt all the time. He [Styles] is always in public wearing the T-shirt," he shared.