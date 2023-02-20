"Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson, and fashion designer Ramona Agruma are officially engaged. They confirmed the engagement through an Instagram post on Sunday.

The "Senior Year" actress gushed about her thrilling news and wrote, "We said YES! 💗💗Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" in her Instagram caption. She also shared several snaps of the life-changing moment via her Instagram Stories.

Page Six reports that in November, Wilson previously posted a public denial of a proposal when tabloids were circulating reports that the two were already secretly engaged. "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!" she wrote at the time.

However, the Australian actress divulged her frustration with her future wife's family who haven't been "accepting" of the pair's relationship."My whole family has just been amazing, [but] Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting." she said on the "Life Uncut" podcast last week.

She also lamented over her Hollywood fame getting in the way of her relationship. She said, "And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public."

She also told hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne that the relationship was "harder" on the founder of Lemon Ve Limon because she's "not in the public eye."

"It's so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things," she said. Rebel came out in June 2022 after she publicly announced that she was in a committed relationship with Agruma.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote in her Instagram post. The newly engaged couple have been snapped proudly showcasing their public displays of affection for each other and have been travelling the world together after making their relationship public.