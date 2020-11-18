Getting that beauty sleep does not only make people look better in the morning, but it actually keeps the heart healthy. A new study revealed that those who have the best sleep patterns enjoy a 42 percent reduction when it comes to heart failure risk.

An observational study carried out by researchers from the American Heart Association and published in the journal Circulation found that adults who sleep from seven to eight hours a day, normally morning risers, and with not much snoring or excessive daytime sleepiness, were said to greatly cut their risk of suffering from a heart failure compared to those who have unhealthy sleeping patterns.

The researchers looked into heart failure and healthy sleep patterns and included data of 408,802 participants from the UK Biobank. The age of the participants at the time of their recruitment between 2006 and 2010 was 37 to 73 years. The researchers were able to collect incidences of heart failure up to April 1, 2019. There were 5,221 cases of heart failure during their median follow-up of 10 years.

Some of the factors that were analysed by the researchers include the length of sleep, snoring, and insomnia. They also considered whether the participants were early risers or night owls. Daytime sleepiness was another factor that was weighed.

Lu Qi, an author and Tulane University's Obesity Research Center director in New Orleans said that the healthy sleep score that they came up with was based on the aforementioned sleep behaviours. Their findings also highlight the importance of improving the overall sleep pattern to help prevent heart failure.

The American Cancer Society provided ways on how to get a good night's sleep. One must sleep at the same time every night and also get up at the same time in the morning. Napping must be limited to 20 minutes and not longer.

During the day, it is best to stay away from caffeine and alcohol. Nicotine must be avoided and one must also exercise regularly. However, just make sure that the exercise must not be done within two to three hours of bedtime. Also, one must not eat a heavy meal late in the day.