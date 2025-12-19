Russell Brand has found a new way to fuse celebrity gossip with political theatre, and it involves his ex-wife's headline-making romance.

During a speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 conference in Phoenix on 18 December, Brand took an unexpected detour from culture-war commentary to weigh in on Katy Perry's relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The remark, delivered as a joke but packed with political bite, spread across social media within hours.

'I was okay with Orlando Bloom,' Brand told the crowd, referencing Perry's former fiancé. 'But Justin Trudeau? Come on, man. Don't put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge.'

The line landed instantly, reigniting his personal history with Perry.

Brand Says He Still 'Loves Her'

Brand's comment came during an appearance at Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference, a high-profile conservative youth conference that featured figures such as Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, and Donald Trump Jr. His recent pivot toward anti-establishment and right-wing audiences made the moment feel less spontaneous and more on-brand.

Brand: I was married to Katy Perry… I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man. Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge. pic.twitter.com/wlb90mRDWi — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2025

While the tone was humorous, the jab at Trudeau aligned closely with Brand's broader criticism of globalism, pandemic-era government policies, and Western political elites. Trudeau, who left office earlier this year after an electoral defeat, has long been a frequent target in those circles.

Brand also noted that Perry's parents, especially her mother, an evangelical minister, were in the audience, adding an awkward personal layer to the moment as he acknowledged that he still 'loves her.'

Why Perry and Trudeau Are Drawing So Much Attention

Perry's relationship with Trudeau has been one of the most unexpected celebrity stories of 2025.

Rumours first surfaced in July when the pair were spotted dining together in Montreal during Perry's Lifetimes Tour. At the time, sources described an immediate connection, but neither side confirmed anything publicly.

By October, the speculation escalated. Photos showed the pair kissing on a yacht off the California coast and later holding hands during a night out at Paris' Crazy Horse cabaret while celebrating Perry's 41st birthday. Additional sightings followed, including shared outings in Japan and a meeting with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida.

In early December, Perry made the relationship Instagram official, posting intimate moments from their Tokyo trip. Kishida publicly referred to her as Trudeau's 'partner,' effectively confirming what tabloids had been circling for months.

Brand, Perry, and the Past

Brand and Perry met in 2009 and married in a lavish ceremony in India the following year. Their marriage lasted just over a year, ending in divorce in 2012 after Brand filed via text message, a detail that has followed him ever since.

Despite the short-lived union, Brand has periodically spoken warmly about Perry, insisting there is no lingering bitterness. His AmericaFest comment, however, reopened that chapter in public view, whether intended or not.

Perry's previous long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom ended amicably in June 2025 after nearly a decade together. The former couple share a daughter and continue to co-parent.

Furthermore, as far as Brand's comments are concerned, conservative users praised Brand's 'globalist stooge' line as sharp and fearless. Others accused him of bitterness, hypocrisy, or using his ex-wife's relationship to score political points.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has responded publicly to his comments yet. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom has remained out of the conversation entirely.