On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade returns to New York City. Expect giant balloons, dazzling floats, and a full line-up of performers.

Here's everything you need to know to prepare for the most anticipated parade of the Thanksgiving holiday.

When and Where Will the Parade Be, Best Spot For Premium Viewing

The parade steps off the streets at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, beginning at West 77th Street and Central Park West. From there, it travels 2.5 miles through Manhattan, finishing at Macy's Herald Square at noon.

Crowds begin gathering as early as 6 a.m., so arriving early is essential if you want a prime viewing spot. The best areas include:

Central Park West from West 75th to West 63rd Streets

The south side of West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue from West 59th to West 38th Streets (with limited access between West 34th and West 38th Streets)

Line-Up of Performers, Bands, and Brand-New Floats

This year's parade will showcase 28 performers, 11 marching bands, 33 clown crews, and nine performance groups.

And it only gets better. 'Wicked: For Good' star Cynthia Erivo will open the broadcast with a standout number, followed by country favourite Lainey Wilson, who will perform live in front of Herald Square as she caps off her sold-out 'Whirlwind World Tour'.

Fans of K-pop Demon Hunter, particularly Huntrix, are in for a treat: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices behind HUNTR//X, will also join the parade.

Also taking the stage are Ciara, Calum Scott, Colbie Caillat, Russell Dickerson, Darlene Love, Busta Rhymes, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Hamilton alum Christopher Jackson.

Six new floats will debut this year, including:

Holland America Line's frosty Land of Ice & Wonder

The Lego Group's Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

Lindt's decadent Master Chocolatier Ballroom

Netflix's Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things

Pop Mart's colourful Friends-giving in POP CITY

Serta's whimsical Counting Sheep's Dream Generator

Crowd favourites are also back, with Santa's Sleigh once again bringing the parade to a festive finish at Herald Square.

Macy's performers have been sharing final rehearsals on social media as they prepare for the big day.

Balloons to Look Forward To

With a parade this grand, you should definitely look forward to giant balloons as they feature 34 giant balloons.

New character balloons making their debut include Buzz Lightyear from Pixar Animation Studios, Pac-Man from Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Shrek's Onion Carriage from DreamWorks Animation, and Mario from Nintendo.

Mid-size balloons and balloonicles of Derpy Tiger and Sussie from the Netflix film 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' will also appear this year.

And that's not all — Macy's is also unveiling a trio of hippos inspired by Happy Hippo, along with a large new balloonicle featuring the Frost Pips from The Elf on the Shelf: Santaverse.

Can I Still Watch at Home?

For those who were not able to make it to New York City, you can still join the fun and watch at home.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the parade live from 8:30 a.m. ET across all time zones. The programme concludes at noon, with an encore airing at 2 p.m., and a Spanish-language simulcast will also air on Telemundo, hosted by Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow.

Parade Collections You Can Buy

Macy's has also unveiled a special parade collection for 2025, giving fans the chance to take home a piece of the celebration. The line features a mix of practical and decorative items, including stylish bags, warm jumpers, themed plates, and charming balloon ornaments to hang on your tree.

There are also kitchen towels, jackets, limited-edition water globes, collectible pins, candles, keyrings, mugs, and other festive souvenirs. Each item is designed with parade-inspired artwork, making them perfect gifts or mementos for the holiday season.

With brand-new floats, returning favourites, and a star-studded line-up, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is set to usher in the holiday spirit grandly.

Even if you can't make it to New York, there are plenty of ways to join the celebration from home and capture a bit of the magic with the Macy's parade collection. As always, the parade brings families, fans, and festive traditions together — a perfect way to welcome the season.