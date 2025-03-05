During a highly charged address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump took aim at Senator Elizabeth Warren, ridiculing her with his long-favoured nickname 'Pocahontas' as she applauded his remarks on military aid to Ukraine. The exchange occurred as Trump criticised Democratic lawmakers for their continued support of military assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

'The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defence,' Trump stated. As he expressed frustration with ongoing aid commitments, some Democratic members of Congress clapped in approval—including Warren, whose enthusiasm did not go unnoticed by the President. 'You want to keep it going for another five years,' he continued, before turning directly to the Massachusetts senator. 'Pocahontas says yes' reported the New York Post.

Despite the President's jibe, Warren responded with increased clapping and a broad smile, seemingly unfazed by his attempt to belittle her.

Who Was Pocahontas?

Pocahontas was a Native American woman from the Powhatan tribe, born in the late 16th century in what is now Virginia, USA. She is best known for her association with English settlers at Jamestown and her supposed role in saving the life of Englishman John Smith, though historical accounts vary on the accuracy of this story. Pocahontas later converted to Christianity, took the name Rebecca, and married English settler John Rolfe. She travelled to England, where she was presented to English society as an example of a 'civilised savage' before her early death in 1617. Her story has been romanticised in popular culture, particularly through Disney's animated film, but her real-life history is far more complex and intertwined with the colonial impact on Native American communities.

The 'Pocahontas' Controversy

Trump's use of the nickname 'Pocahontas' stems from Warren's previous claims of Native American ancestry, a subject of intense political scrutiny over the years. The controversy dates back to Warren's time as a law professor when she was listed as Native American in professional directories, including a national law school directory of faculty members as reported by PBS NewsHour.

In 2018, Warren sought to put the matter to rest by releasing the results of a DNA test, which indicated that she had a distant Native American ancestor, dating back six to ten generations. However, the move was widely criticised, particularly by tribal leaders, who argued that DNA tests do not determine Native American identity. The Cherokee Nation, for example, condemned Warren's approach, stating that using genetic tests to claim tribal heritage was 'inappropriate and wrong' according to CNN.

Despite Warren's repeated apologies for the controversy, Trump and his Republican allies have continued to use it as a political attack line. The President's latest comments demonstrate that the issue remains a convenient tool for him to ridicule one of his long-time political adversaries.

Warren's Strong Support for Ukraine

Elizabeth Warren has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine amid its efforts to fend off Russian aggression. Throughout her tenure in the Senate, she has consistently backed military aid packages to Kyiv, arguing that the U.S. has a responsibility to support its allies in defending democracy. Trump, on the other hand, has taken a starkly different approach.

During his speech, Trump reiterated his long-held position that the U.S. should prioritise domestic concerns over foreign conflicts. '2,000 people are being killed every single week. More than that,' he stated. 'They're Russian young people. They're Ukrainian young people. They're not Americans, but I want it to stop' as covered by the New York Post.

His remarks signal a possible shift in U.S. foreign policy, with Trump seeking to pull back on American commitments abroad. In a major policy decision, he announced a temporary halt on all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, a move that has been met with mixed reactions both domestically and internationally.

Trump's Criticism of European Allies

Beyond targeting Warren and criticising U.S. aid to Ukraine, Trump also took aim at European nations for what he sees as an imbalance in financial contributions. He accused them of spending more on Russian fossil fuels than on supporting Ukraine, arguing that it is unfair for the U.S. to shoulder the bulk of the burden.

Additionally, the President highlighted a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he claimed expressed Kyiv's readiness to negotiate peace. 'Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,' Trump said, quoting Zelensky. 'We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence' reported the New York Post.

This statement comes amidst reports of strained relations between Trump and Zelensky, particularly following a tense Oval Office meeting where Vice President JD Vance reportedly rebuked Zelensky for failing to show sufficient gratitude for American assistance.

A Political Battle Far From Over

As Trump's address unfolded, it became clear that his approach to foreign policy and his ongoing personal attacks on political rivals remain central to his messaging. Warren, undeterred by Trump's mockery, continues to advocate for increased support to Ukraine, highlighting the ideological divide between the two figures.

With Trump indicating that Russia may be willing to negotiate a peace deal, the future of U.S. involvement in the conflict remains uncertain. Meanwhile, his repeated jabs at Warren suggest that, despite her past attempts to put the ancestry controversy behind her, it remains a lingering issue that Trump is more than willing to exploit for political gain.