Donald Trump allegedly sacked an engineer after a costly mistake left his private jet inoperable for weeks during a crucial phase of his re-election campaign. The incident, which occurred in Nashville, Tennessee, saw a mechanic accidentally deploy the emergency inflatable slide on Trump Force One, a gold-plated Boeing 757, grounding the aircraft indefinitely.

The disruption forced Trump to borrow a private jet from real estate billionaire Steve Witkoff, who later received a prestigious government role in return for his assistance. The saga, detailed in Revenge, a book by Axios journalist Alex Isenstadt, has reignited debates over Trump's treatment of workers, particularly in light of mass aviation layoffs under his administration.

Trump's Immediate Reaction: 'He's F---ing Fired!'

The incident happened in January 2024, just as Trump's re-election campaign was ramping up. After learning that his Boeing 757 was grounded indefinitely, Trump's rage was immediate and absolute. According to Revenge, he ordered his aides to fire the engineer on the spot.

"He's f---ing fired," Trump allegedly snapped. "Get him fired now. Have someone walk him off the property."

The timing of the mishap could not have been worse. Trump was left without his signature jet, a key feature of his campaign rallies, just as he was preparing for the Republican primary season. With Trump Force One out of action, the former president was forced to use a Gulfstream jet borrowed from long-time friend Steve Witkoff to attend crucial events like the Iowa caucus, where he battled against rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

From Jet Lender to Diplomat: Trump Rewards Witkoff

Even after Trump Force One was repaired following Trump's New Hampshire primary victory, he continued using Witkoff's jet. The decision was reportedly made due to security concerns, as intelligence officials had warned Trump that he was a potential target for an Iranian assassination plot. His custom-branded Boeing 757, featuring his name in bold capital letters, was considered too recognisable and vulnerable.

To mitigate risks, Trump opted to use Witkoff's private aircraft for the remainder of the campaign, while his staff and aides continued to fly on Trump Force One. Concerns reportedly grew among his team, with some fearing they could become "collateral damage" if Trump's jet was targeted.

Trump later rewarded Witkoff for his loyalty, appointing him as US Special Envoy to the Middle East after securing re-election. Since taking office, Witkoff has played a key role in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, presenting proposals for extending the Gaza truce. More recently, he has been involved in peace talks regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, with a summit scheduled for 23 March in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Despite his efforts, Russia has yet to confirm its participation, leaving uncertainty over whether Ukraine will be represented.

Trump's War on Federal Workers: Aviation Layoffs Cause Outrage

Trump's swift dismissal of the engineer is just one example of his aggressive approach to cutting workers from his administration. Earlier this year, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, oversaw mass layoffs at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), terminating 352 employees via email.

The sudden firings sparked widespread criticism, with aviation experts warning that the FAA was already suffering from chronic understaffing. Among those dismissed were aeronautical information specialists, responsible for updating navigation charts, revising airspace maps, and maintaining safety protocols after severe weather, natural disasters, or aviation accidents, according to PBS.

David Spero, head of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union, condemned the cuts, warning that they would overburden remaining staff and increase risks to air travel safety. He described the move as "unconscionable", particularly given the three major air disasters that had occurred in the past month.

Court Orders FAA to Reinstate Fired Workers Amid Safety Fears

Following legal challenges and mounting public pressure, a US District Court ruled that the mass layoffs had violated federal regulations. The court's decision forced the FAA to reinstate 132 employees, with back pay, effective 20 March, per Reuters.

Spero welcomed the ruling, calling it "a win for public safety and for a critical workforce dedicated to the FAA's mission." However, industry insiders warn that the damage may already be done, as the agency struggles to recover from staff shortages and operational strain.

String of Aviation Disasters Raises Questions About Trump's Policies

Although some FAA employees have been reinstated, concerns persist about America's aviation safety under Trump's administration. Since the layoffs, the US has seen a concerning rise in air accidents, leading to speculation about whether staffing cuts have weakened oversight and safety protocols.

In one of the deadliest incidents, an American Airlines plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River on 29 January, killing all 67 passengers and crew members. Just two days later, a medical evacuation jet crashed in Philadelphia, claiming seven lives. Most recently, on 9 March, a small aircraft crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, injuring five people and damaging multiple vehicles on the ground.

While Trump's administration denies any link between the FAA layoffs and these disasters, aviation experts have called for urgent investigations into the effects of workforce reductions on flight safety.

Is Trump Prioritising Billionaires Over Aviation Safety?

The sacking of the mechanic and mass layoffs at the FAA highlight a troubling pattern in Trump's leadership—his tendency to discard essential workers while rewarding wealthy allies.

The engineer who accidentally grounded Trump Force One was fired instantly, while hundreds of FAA personnel were terminated without warning, despite their critical roles in maintaining air travel safety. Meanwhile, billionaire Steve Witkoff, who loaned Trump a jet, was rewarded with a high-ranking diplomatic position.

With America's aviation industry facing heightened risks, many are questioning whether Trump's cost-cutting measures are prioritising efficiency over safety. As flight-related disasters increase, experts warn that Trump's policies could have lasting consequences for air travel in the US. Whether public concerns will translate into political backlash remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Trump's handling of aviation safety is under intense scrutiny.