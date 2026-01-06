Ashley Tisdale has taken the rare step of publicly dissecting her personal friendships, alleging that a circle of celebrity mothers she once considered a support network became 'toxic' and reminiscent of high school social cliques. In a first-person essay titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group published online on her Substack and republished by The Cut, Tisdale, now professionally known as Ashley French, detailed repeated experiences of exclusion that prompted her to sever ties with the group.

Celebrity Support Circle Turns Sour

Though Tisdale did not name specific individuals in her essay, publicly available social media evidence and past posts suggest that the mother's group included actors and musicians such as Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Mandy Moore. In interviews dating back to 2022, Duff and Moore spoke positively about their close-knit circle of celebrity mums supporting one another through shared parenting experiences like music classes and playdates.

🚨 BREAKING mom group drama news: Ashley Tisdale unfollows Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff, but still follows Meghan Trainor.



Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor still follow Ashley Tisdale while Hilary Duff does not. pic.twitter.com/rUXO8Z7nqs — Meghan Trainor News (@MeghanNews1) January 5, 2026

Trainor's Instagram at the time featured a group photo with the caption 'I have mom friends and I love them', which highlights the public image of camaraderie that existed among them. However, after the recent publication of Tisdale's essay, observers noted shifts in social media dynamics: Tisdale reportedly unfollowed Duff and Moore on Instagram, while still following Trainor. Representatives for Duff, Moore and Trainor have not issued formal responses to requests for comment regarding the claims or the specifics of the group's membership.

Too Toxic and Too High School

Tisdale's writing described the tipping point in her relationship with the group. She said that initially she tried not to take omissions personally, attributing absences to busy schedules or life's unpredictability.

Yet, the accumulation of subtle slights took an emotional toll. Tisdale recounted sitting alone after putting her child to bed, overwhelmed by feelings of self-doubt and exclusion. She reached a breaking point and conveyed her decision to the group via text: 'This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore'.

Ashley Tisdale was missing from ‘toxic’ celeb mom group’s bougie fall getaway https://t.co/zF6cpACFrE pic.twitter.com/Snne89j2hC — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2026

Her account includes attempts by a few group members to mend fences; one reportedly sent flowers, yet these gestures did not translate into genuine reconciliation. Tisdale emphasised that she did not view the other mothers as inherently 'bad people — maybe one,' she wrote — but that the dynamic had become unhealthy for her own well-being.

Public and Private Reactions

The essay has ignited speculation across social media platforms, with fans and commentators analysing Tisdale's narrative and the broader social implications. Some have interpreted her experience as a reflection of common adult friendship struggles compounded by the pressures of public life and social media. Others have made unverified claims regarding underlying causes, including ideological or personal differences within the group, though no direct evidence from primary sources supports these assertions.

Importantly, neither Duff, Trainor, Moore, nor representatives have publicly confirmed details of the group's internal interactions or responded to Tisdale's narrative.

In choosing to share her story, Tisdale appears to aim at destigmatising honest conversations about social support and boundaries in motherhood. Her essay concludes with reflections on the importance of surrounding oneself with people who genuinely uplift rather than undermine emotional well-being.

Ashley Tisdale's candid critique of her former celebrity friend circle challenges glossy portrayals of adult friendships and underscores the complex, sometimes painful realities of seeking connection in both private and public spheres. Her decision to step away signals a broader reckoning with how personal relationships evolve in the spotlight and the importance of prioritising mental health and authenticity.