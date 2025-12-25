Hillary Clinton's attempt to spread festive cheer has backfired spectacularly, with a nostalgic family photograph sparking a torrent of online abuse amid the latest revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The former Secretary of State, 78, took to social media to share a wholesome throwback snap of the Clinton family, seemingly hoping to remind the public of happier times. However, the timing of the post—coinciding with fresh scrutiny over her husband Bill Clinton's association with the disgraced financier—served only to inflame critics rather than quell them.

The image, which appears to date from the early 1990s before the Clintons entered the White House, captures a moment of apparent domestic bliss following a Christmas church service. Bill, 79, is seen with his hair not yet turned to its now-signature silver, while Hillary sports a shoulder-length hairstyle typical of the era. Their daughter Chelsea, flashing a brace-filled smile, wears a festive jumper adorned with candy canes and Christmas trees, embodying the innocence of the season.

'Wishing everyone celebrating a cosy Christmas Eve!' Hillary captioned the image, adding a touch of holiday warmth to her feed. Yet, for many observers, the contrast between this idyllic scene and the sordid details emerging from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was simply too jarring to ignore.

Hillary Clinton Faces Online Fury Over Timing

While some loyal supporters offered season's greetings in return, the comments section was quickly inundated with criticism linking the family to the unfolding scandal. Many users accused the former First Lady of attempting to distract from the headlines, with one commenter jeering: 'Bill Clinton is in Epstein Files, and you are here wishing people Merry Christmas.'

Others were more direct in their condemnation, referencing the specific and often bizarre nature of the leaked materials. 'I like your husband's pictures in the Epstein files,' one social media user noted sarcastically, alluding to the release of images showing the former President in close proximity to Epstein's associates.

The backlash intensified as users urged Hillary to distance herself from her husband of nearly 50 years. 'Divorce your husband, who is associated with Epstein! You make me feel ashamed I'm a Democrat. So horrible!!' one distraught follower pleaded. Another pointed out the uncomfortable social web connecting the families: 'Funny how Ghislaine was at your daughter's wedding, and Bill was on the island every other month,' referring to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker who was once a guest at Chelsea Clinton's nuptials.

Bill Clinton Demands Release of Full Epstein Record

Despite the furore, Bill Clinton has maintained a stance of defiance, insisting he has nothing to fear from the disclosures. Although photographs have surfaced showing him relaxing at events with Maxwell and Epstein, the former President's team argues that these interactions were purely social and not indicative of any involvement in Epstein's criminal enterprise.

In a bold political manoeuvre, Bill has called for the immediate and total release of the Epstein files, turning the pressure back onto his political rivals. Following the DOJ's partial release of documents on the 19 December deadline, his spokesperson issued a challenge on Monday, 22 December.

'The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the US Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves,' the statement read. It went on to suggest a cover-up is in play, noting: 'However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.'

Bill then directed his demands at President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging them to release any material featuring him to dispel the 'insinuation' driving the current narrative.

To date, Bill Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing regarding Epstein's crimes. Ghislaine Maxwell herself has sought to clarify the dynamic, telling Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche: 'President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein's friend.'

Maxwell, 63, claimed that while Bill 'liked' her and they 'got along terribly well', she never witnessed the same warmth between the former President and Epstein. Flight logs confirm that Bill travelled on Epstein's jet in the early 2000s for Clinton Foundation work, but his team insists he knew 'nothing' of the pedophile's crimes and had not spoken to him in over a decade prior to Epstein's arrest in 2019.