A British businessman has been found dead in Kenya, his body stuffed into a sack of pineapples and abandoned on a remote patch of land.

Animal herders discovered the body of 58-year-old Campbell Scott more than 80 miles from his Nairobi accommodation, with his hands and feet bound with rope. Local official Thomas Maitha said Scott's injuries suggested he had been tortured.

'The condition of the body prompted us to escalate the matter,' Maitha said. 'The killers had tied his hands behind his back and packed the body into a sack filled with ripe pineapples.'

According to local reports, a taxi driver and a bar worker have been arrested in connection with the case.

Murdered And Dumped In A Thicket



The DCI has arrested a taxi driver and a nightclub waiter in connection with the abduction and murder of a 58-year-old Briton.

Campbell Scott’s body has been found in a thicket in Makueni county.



#NTVTonight @DuncanKhaemba pic.twitter.com/W8yOIjmRfp — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 24, 2025

Scott, originating from Dunfermline, Fife, held a senior director position at the US credit scoring company, Fico, in London.

On 15th February, he traveled to the East African country for a convention, staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in the high-end Westlands neighborhood of the capital.

The Lead-up To Scott's Killing

Surveillance footage captured him looking relaxed and in good spirits upon his arrival. Video recordings from the afternoon reveal Scott, clad in cargo trousers and a blue shirt, waving to the hotel workers as he left.

He came back around 4 p.m., and the footage shows him sharing friendly greetings with the hotel's security guards before returning to his room. Local press reports indicated he left the hotel at 11:15 a.m. the following day, which was the last time he was seen alive.

Associates believed he'd gone for a walk to recover from his flight. However, they notified authorities of his disappearance that evening. Manaton Michael Edward, a colleague staying at the same hotel, planned to meet with Scott to finalise FICO's conference presentation. Edward attempted to contact Scott's UK phone number around 6 p.m., but it was unreachable, according to the Mirror.

He initially thought the phone's battery might be depleted. Around 7 p.m., he made another attempt to contact Scott, but the phone remained off. This prompted him to inform the hotel staff, who suggested he contact law enforcement. Edward then filed a missing person's report at the Parklands police precinct on Sunday evening.

Grim Discovery In Makongo Forest

Six days later, on Saturday, his corpse was located. Following reports of the disturbing find on Saturday, investigators, accompanied by personnel from the UK Embassy in Nairobi, are said to have journeyed to Makueni on Monday morning.

A police file stated that herders had come across the decaying body enclosed in a green bag. It's believed the person was choked to death and then left in the wildlands. A spokesperson for Fico said, 'We will miss his humour and kindness.'

How safe are our tourists?



The body of Campbell Scott, a British national who had been missing for almost two weeks, was identified by authorities after being discovered dumped in a forest in Wote, Makueni County, over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/1acsP1GbSx — InsecurityKE (@InsecurityKE) February 24, 2025

Toni Harridge, a coworker, portrayed him as a person with immense kindness and added, 'Campbell was a vibrant, lively character with a sharp wit that made him loved by all. 'We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities,' a Foreign Office spokesman said.