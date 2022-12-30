Data from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) revealed that from September 2021 to August 2022 there were 4,924 reports of spiking in England and Wales. Around 74% of those who have had their drinks spiked are females and close to half of the victims were reported to have been drugged with a needle.

All Brits are urgently warned to be more alert and vigilant of these incidents, especially during the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. The police strongly advise everybody to report any suspected incidents straight away for victims to get the help they need.

Commonly used drugs for spiking drinks are Rohypnol (or Roofie) and Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB). They are also sometimes referred to as "date-rape" drugs. These drugs are used to sedate victims to allow predators to have their way with them after passing out.

The Sun reports deputy chief constable Maggie Blyth has said "date rape" drug cases are hard to get to court to hold attackers accountable as the drugs pass through the blood extremely fast.

Blyth said, "In order to have the best chance of identifying drugs and bringing offenders to justice, our message to anyone who thinks they have been spiked is to report early and be tested by the police."

Anybody that suspects someone has been drugged or that a rape may be about to happen or is ongoing should report this to the authorities as soon as possible. The rape crisis charity helpline numbers are:

England and Wales: 0808 802 9999 (12–2.30 pm and 7-9.30 pm every day)

Scotland: 0808 801 0302 or text 07537 410 027 (6pm-midnight every day)

Northern Ireland: 08000 246 991 (Monday and Thursday, 6 – 8 pm)

Experts at Drink Aware disclosed the eight signs tell-tale signs that someone's drink had been spiked include:

Lowered inhibitions

Loss of balance

Feeling sleepy

Visual problems

Confusion

Nausea

Vomiting

Unconsciousness

Symptoms may vary depending on the victims' weight, tolerance to alcohol and the kind of drinks consumed. Everybody should be aware that these drugs can be odourless, colourless and tasteless so they may even be put into water cups in a flash of a moment.