Where to start with crash games? Your favourite online crypto casino probably has half a dozen flagged up at any one time, but we all need to commit, right?

If you're trying to keep hold of that precious bankroll and not dilute it across half a dozen titles, the trick is to find your own favourite crash game, one you can really get to know well, jump into at a moment's notice when you're ready to have fun, and - hopefully - master to the point where you're clocking up a nice little winnings balance.

Step 1: Find the Right Online Crypto Casino

Our advice? Start with a few great contenders and make sure you're playing at the right online crypto casino in the first place. Everyone knows someone who clicked a rogue link on social media to a 'great new casino offering 1 BTC' and then saw their crypto account drained or personal ID hacked.

Just don't risk it. Before you start your Very Important Process of finding the perfect crash game, take a moment to open an account at a trusted crypto casino. The areas you need to tick off here are:

Clear and relevant regulation from an appropriate authority (usually via jurisdictions in Malta, Curaçao, and Gibraltar)

from an appropriate authority (usually via jurisdictions in Malta, Curaçao, and Gibraltar) Evident security protocols to protect your funds and privacy

to protect your funds and privacy Minimal KYC identification (let's face it, most of us want to stay low-key when we're gaming, especially with our crypto funds).

(let's face it, most of us want to stay low-key when we're gaming, especially with our crypto funds). A team of actual humans in customer service

A good player community, which provides reviews and trust marks from other gamers and gamblers.

Once you've signed up to one of these, you're well on the way to the best ever crash game experience!

Step 2: Check Out the Main Crash Games

Although there are tons of crash games and their variations, it's well worth starting with the big favourites to get a feel for what you like.

Basically, their premise is all the same; you watch the aircraft or spaceman/balloon or blimp begin its flight path and keep your eye on the rising multiplier, which starts at 1x and crashes out randomly at some point between 1x and about 10,000x (in theory, anyway; this is the absolute max multiplier on some games)

Your job is just to anticipate when you think the game will crash and then cash out before then. If it sounds brilliantly simple, that's because it is. There's nothing complex, no rules to learn, no levels, features, or distracting graphics, just you and your nerves as you face up to the multiplier!

These are some of the biggest crash games right now, and they're all worth checking out:

1. Aviator

This is the one that everyone's heard of! The red plane takes off at the start of the round, and the multiplier grows from 1x upward. The bet buttons are clear, you can see what other players are doing, and there's autoplay too. Great if you love the straightforward design, a slick interface, and the nail-biting pace!

2. JetX

JetX takes the aviation theme and makes it feel a little more futuristic with a more heavily 'designed' rocket animation. It feels a bit more aesthetic and also offers some extra bet options like multiple bets, automatic cash-outs, and adjustable stakes.

3. Bustabit

Bustabit is all about minimalism and data. The focus is on the mechanics of the game rather than any visuals, which are deliberately pared-back. It also goes hard on its provably fair algorithm, and tends to be a favourite with more data-led gamers and experienced crypto casino fans.

4. Spaceman

Spaceman brings a space theme into the mix with a cute animated space traveller, and the quirk of offering a partial cashout option, where you can cash out part of your wager when you want and allow a portion to stay in play, minimising your risk exposure while keeping you in the game.

5. Zeppelin

This one's fun for having a large zeppelin airship rather than a plane. The multiplier, rules, and cashout mechanics are similar, but the design is a little 'softer' round the edges somehow and feels more relaxed in pace - although it still crashes out in an instant!

Other crash games also worth a mention are Aviatrix (heavy on the engagement and community front with the bonus of tournaments) and Space XY, which has a wonderfully clean interface and a very slick, pared-back aesthetic.

Exploring the Genre

Honestly, the best way to find the crash game you love is to get into the genre and have a play.

If you'd like to compare crash games with something simpler, try a free coin flip demo strategy. It swaps the rising multiplier and cash-out decisions for a straightforward heads-or-tails choice, offering a different pace without risking real money.

A few other quick tips to pin down a good one are:

Choose a big name that people rave about - like the ones above

Check the RTP at the casino you're playing at - they can vary

Remember that the max multiplier is just that - the chance of getting a 10,000x multiplier cash out is very low!

Practise responsible gambling! That means managing your bankroll carefully and using features like self-exclusion and timeout as you need them. Note too that some crash games show you a running timer to flag up how long you've been playing for, which is handy for a reality check!

Which one will you try first?