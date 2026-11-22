Meta removed just 11 per cent of the gambling adverts flagged by Dutch industry association VNLOK in May 2026, the group says, as French operator FDJ United pursues legal action over promotions for unauthorised online casinos, according to iGaming Business.

FDJ United says it repeatedly raised concerns with Meta but did not receive adequate assurances that the adverts would be identified and removed. Between 18 and 21 May 2026, the operator reported 226 new instances of allegedly illegal content across Meta's platforms. Some closely resembled adverts it had already flagged. The operator alleges that Meta failed to prevent its platforms from being used to mislead consumers.

How the Adverts Allegedly Used FDJ United's Branding

FDJ United, which operates national lotteries in France and Ireland, alleges that the promotions copied its branding to direct users to unauthorised gambling websites. Some adverts allegedly imitated its retail outlets or used images resembling the front pages of established newspapers, giving the impression that the services were legitimate.

France prohibits online casino gambling, although licensed operators can offer certain other forms of online gambling. FDJ United contends that the adverts expose users to unregulated websites without the protections required of authorised operators. The company is seeking action against the adverts after discussions with Meta proved unsuccessful, according to iGaming Business.

In an opinion article for French newspaper Les Echos, FDJ United chairwoman and chief executive Stéphane Pallez warned that the risks went beyond gambling losses. She cited the possibility of withheld winnings, compromised bank accounts and stolen personal information. She also raised concerns that minors could encounter illegal gambling promotions on social media, where unauthorised operators do not face the same regulatory requirements as licensed casinos.

What VNLOK Claims About Illegal Gambling Ads

VNLOK has also pursued legal action against Meta in the Netherlands. The association alleges that unauthorised gambling operators have been able to advertise extensively on the company's platforms.

VNLOK says the removal rate for the adverts it flagged rose to 15 per cent the following month. In France, FDJ United's tally counts instances of allegedly illegal content it brought to Meta's attention over four days. The disputes raise a wider question for licensed operators and national regulators about how to respond when online gambling campaigns can reach consumers across several countries.

The figures are not directly comparable, VNLOK's percentages relate to adverts flagged over a month, while FDJ United's count covers reports made over four days.

FDJ United Seeks Wider Action on Illegal Gambling Ads

Pallez estimates that more than 80 million people across Europe encounter offers from unauthorised gambling operators each year. She also cited estimates that illegal gambling deprived European governments of more than €20 billion in tax revenue in 2025. FDJ United says it contributed €5.1 billion to French public finances in 2025 and supported 57,200 jobs.

Pallez argued that illegal gambling also raised wider social and security concerns. FDJ United has called on technology companies, financial institutions, payment providers, sports organisations and groups working to protect young people to coordinate efforts against unauthorised operators.

As part of its response to illegal gambling, the company has also announced a public awareness campaign intended to help consumers understand the importance of using legal gambling services.