Gwen Stefani, 57, faced online 'Mar-a-Lago face' comments after photos emerged from her son Kingston Rossdale's 10 November concert in West Hollywood.

She attended the Troubadour performance with her husband, Blake Shelton. Some users criticised the No Doubt singer's appearance, while others defended her.

The pictures showed Stefani and Shelton holding hands outside the venue. Her former husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, also attended to support Kingston. The 20-year-old's performance soon became the backdrop for comments about his mother's looks.

One user in a Reddit discussion called Stefani 'Completely unrecognizable!' Others drew comparisons with women associated with US President Donald Trump's political circle. Neither reaction establishes anything about the singer's cosmetic choices or political beliefs.

Gwen Stefani Photos Draw 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Comparisons

Stefani wore a pink-and-white striped blazer, patterned jeans and her blonde hair in a voluminous blowout. Shelton, 50, was photographed beside her. Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared pictures from the night on Instagram, prompting some users to comment on Stefani's appearance.

The discussion on Reddit was particularly pointed. Its opening post declared, 'That's absolute 'Mar A Lago' face. Yikes.' Another commenter questioned whether the person pictured was Stefani. These were individual opinions, not evidence of a consensus among her fans.

'Mar-a-Lago face' is a derogatory internet expression for an appearance critics associate with some women around Trump. It often accompanies speculation about cosmetic procedures, although it is not a medical description or evidence of anyone's treatment history.

Photographs alone cannot establish whether Stefani has undergone surgery or injectable treatments. Makeup, lighting and camera angles can change how facial features appear. The available images offer no verified basis for identifying any cosmetic procedure.

Not everyone joined the criticism. One Reddit user urged others to 'Chill', adding that Stefani 'looks wonderful for a 57 year old'. The disagreement exposed conflicting expectations about how female entertainers should look as they age.

Stefani's image has evolved since No Doubt's breakthrough with the 1995 album Tragic Kingdom. Bright hair colours, dramatic makeup and experimental fashion became part of her public identity long before this latest argument.

Gwen Stefani's Religious Posts Resurface in Political Speculation

Some commenters used the photographs to suggest Stefani supported Trump's Make America Great Again movement. Those claims were interpretations rather than established facts. A person's appearance is not a reliable indication of their political allegiance.

The speculation also drew on earlier criticism of Stefani's religious posts. She began promoting the Christian prayer app Hallow in 2024 and continued participating in its programming.

In March 2025, she praised actor Jonathan Roumie after his interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Some followers criticised that post. However, praising an interview does not necessarily indicate agreement with the interviewer's politics.

Hallow also listed Stefani among contributors to its 2026 Lent programme, reflecting an ongoing religious collaboration rather than a declared political position.

At the Troubadour, the focus for Stefani's family was Kingston's music. Rossdale watched from the balcony, while Stefani attended with Shelton, whom she married in 2021.

The Bush frontman also discussed a possible musical collaboration with Kingston when speaking to photographers at the venue.

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and divorced in 2016. Kingston is the eldest of their three sons, alongside Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12. Both parents were present for his West Hollywood performance.