Camille Herron says she earned more in one month creating adult content on OnlyFans than she received in an entire year under her first Nike sponsorship contract, according to her interview with NBC News. The world champion ultrarunner defended the financial motivation behind her decision, saying she had been without major sponsors and was effectively sponsoring herself.

'Well, heck yeah, I'm doing it for the money,' Herron said, responding to criticism of her decision to produce adult content. She also told NBC News that one month's earnings exceeded those from her highest-paid former sponsor 'by a lot', without identifying the company or disclosing the amounts involved.

Sponsorship History and Legal Dispute

In a separate interview with GearJunkie published on 25 September 2026, Herron discussed the controversy surrounding Wikipedia edits to her biography and those of other ultrarunners. She said her husband, Conor Holt, had edited other athletes' pages and denied being involved herself.

Herron also told GearJunkie that she had been without major sponsors for two years and was 'basically sponsoring myself now'.

GearJunkie also reported that lululemon acknowledged ending its sponsorship partnership with Herron 'without cause' and not because of misconduct on her part.

The legal dispute arising from the controversy subsequently reached the US District Court for the District of Arizona.

According to the court's order dated 31 August 2026, Judge Rosemary Marquez granted Gripped Publishing Incorporated's motion to dismiss Herron's lawsuit for lack of personal jurisdiction. The lawsuit included claims of defamation and intentional interference with business contract and expectancies.

The dismissal was without prejudice. The court did not determine the merits of Herron's allegations or rule on whether the publisher had defamed her or interfered with her business relationships.

Established Runner Pursues a Creative Outlet

Herron told GearJunkie that she created her OnlyFans account in February, although it attracted significant attention only later. She explained that she had long wanted to pursue artistic nudity and viewed content creation as an opportunity to explore interests beyond running.

Her sporting achievements are documented on her official website, which identifies her as a multiple-time international ultrarunning champion and world-record holder.

Her biography lists individual IAU World Championship victories in the 50km and 100km events in 2015 and the 24-hour event in 2019, as well as victories in the corresponding team competitions. It also records her 2017 Comrades Marathon victory.

These achievements provide context for her career as an established athlete, although they do not independently establish the value of her previous sponsorship contracts.

Family Encouragement Contrasted With Criticism

In her NBC News interview, Herron said she had discussed her decision with her husband and family, describing their response as supportive.

She recalled sending her mother pictures she was sharing when she began creating adult content, saying her mother praised her body and encouraged her with the words: 'Yes, go for it, girl'.

Her husband also encouraged the move, she told GearJunkie. However, Herron described a different response from some people after publicly discussing identifying as a 'hotwife'.

She said some people unfollowed her and called her a sex worker, reactions she associated with shame and stigma rather than support for her choices.

Herron Says She Reviewed Sporting Policies

Addressing potential sporting regulations, Herron told NBC News that she had 'thoroughly vetted' her decision with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee's Athlete Ombuds office and reviewed her governing body's policies.

The USOPC describes its Athlete Ombuds office as an independent and confidential resource providing advice and assistance to Team USA athletes on sport-related matters. However, its published information does not independently confirm Herron's account of consulting the office. The office's advisory role should also not be interpreted as formal approval of her activities.

Herron qualified her own conclusion, saying: 'So as far as I know, I haven't done anything wrong'. Her statement should not be interpreted as an official USOPC endorsement or a determination that her activities comply with every applicable sporting regulation.

Herron also described OnlyFans as a 'safe, consensual 18-plus platform' and said her decision was partly motivated by what she sees as financial inequalities facing female athletes. 'I want to be sexualized because this is a way to increase my earning power as a female athlete,' she said.

Research has documented financial pressures experienced by women in sport, although the available studies do not establish the earnings gap between Herron and comparable male athletes.

A 2024 BBC survey of 143 elite British sportswomen found that more than three-quarters earned less than £30,000 a year from sport, while more than four in 10 earned less than £10,000.

Separately, a 2024 Parity survey of 500 professional women athletes across 55 sports found that 78% earned $50,000 (about £37,000) or less from sport. Half of the respondents reported no net income after accounting for out-of-pocket sporting expenses.

These findings highlight financial challenges experienced by women athletes but do not establish that gender alone determines individual sponsorship earnings or explain Herron's personal financial circumstances.

For Herron, OnlyFans offers an additional source of income and an opportunity to monetise her image while continuing her sporting career.