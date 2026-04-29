A fresh legal offensive has been launched against Rap Superstar Drake and controversial streamer Adin Ross, accusing the pair of leading fans into a financial trap through deceptive gambling promotions.

The Drake gambling lawsuit, filed in a New Jersey federal court, alleges that the celebrities and gambling giant Stake.us engaged in a sophisticated scheme to mislead consumers.

According to the Complex, the case, brought by plaintiff Jason Nufio of Roselle, New Jersey, claims he lost money on Stake.us and argues that the platform violates state gambling regulations. It also follows similar lawsuits involving Drake and Adin Ross in Missouri, New Mexico, and Virginia, signalling a widening legal challenge across multiple states.

Jason Nufio claims that while high-profile influencers appeared to be wagering millions in high-octane live streams, they faced 'no genuine financial risk'.

The suit suggests that the money being gambled was provided by the platform, creating a false illusion of winning that encouraged ordinary fans to risk their own life savings. This case marks a significant escalation in the scrutiny of the influence of streamer-led gambling, as regulators and courts begin to peel back the curtain on the multi-billion-dollar online casino industry.

'No Genuine Financial Risk' Allegations At The Centre Of Case

A key argument in the lawsuit is that viewers were misled about the nature of celebrity gambling streams. Court documents state that ads for Stake allegedly 'concealed the fact that Drake and Ross faced no genuine financial risk, while ordinary consumers who followed their lead and placed similar wagers stood to lose real money.'

This claim forms the emotional core of the case, suggesting that fans were effectively placed in a position where they believed they were engaging in fair gambling conditions, when the reality may have been different.

The filing also states, 'They have inflicted harm on consumers across the State who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform.' This language frames the dispute not just as a marketing issue, but as a broader consumer harm allegation.

Drake, Adin Ross, and DJ Akademiks face 'harm' claims in gambling lawsuit. More info: https://t.co/lSMFH5M9aU pic.twitter.com/Adh52wDF8z — Complex (@Complex) April 24, 2026

Stake.us Illegal Gambling Allegations And Use Of Virtual Currency

Another major part of the complaint focuses on how Stake.us operates. The lawsuit argues that the platform uses virtual currency known as gold coins as part of its system.

According to court documents, this structure is described as 'a fig leaf to superficially avoid the appearance of illegal gambling and afford Stake a veneer of deniability.'

The plaintiff claims this design allows the platform to present itself in a way that obscures its true gambling nature. These Stake.us illegal gambling allegations are central to the broader argument that the platform is not compliant with state regulations.

The case also notes that New Jersey passed legislation on August 15, 2025, making it illegal to join or participate in sweepstakes casino platforms while in the state.

DJ Akademiks Named In Drake Streaming Numbers Inflation Claims

The lawsuit also extends beyond gambling and into the music industry, specifically targeting Drake's streaming performance. According to court documents, Stake is accused of financing a scheme to inflate Drake's streaming numbers.

DJ Akademiks (Livingston Allen) is specifically named in the filing. The complaint states he is accused of 'knowingly and directly [assisting] Drake's inflation of his streaming numbers through bot networks by publishing and promoting information that he knew to be false' while allegedly receiving payment through Stake's tipping system.

These claims of inflation in Drake streaming numbers introduce a separate layer of controversy, linking gambling promotions to alleged manipulation of digital music metrics.

Drake Adin Ross DJ Akademiks Hit With Federal Racketeering Suithttps://t.co/IO4BUWQRxc pic.twitter.com/LZMBvYGQtS — AllHipHopcom (@allhiphopcom) April 24, 2026

Celebrity Gambling Promotions Lawsuit Expands Across States

Drake, Adin Ross, and DJ Akademiks are all named in what is described as an illegal gambling and racketeering lawsuit. The filing is part of a growing wave of legal action tied to online gambling promotions involving influencers.

The celebrity gambling promotions lawsuit argues that high-profile figures used their platforms to promote Stake while failing to fully disclose their financial relationships with the company. It also alleges that influencer-driven promotions encouraged users to engage in real-money gambling under misleading impressions.

These backlash claims against Adin Ross's Stake promotion have intensified public scrutiny of streamer-led gambling content, especially given the scale of their audiences and influence.

What The Case Means Going Forward

At its core, the lawsuit is seeking recovery of gambling losses and additional damages for affected users. It also raises broader questions about how gambling platforms market themselves through celebrities and influencers.

While the claims remain allegations at this stage, the case highlights increasing regulatory pressure around online casino legal issues in New Jersey in 2025, particularly as more states reassess how sweepstakes casinos and virtual currency gambling models operate.

The outcome could have wider implications not only for Drake and Adin Ross but also for how influencer marketing in the gambling industry is regulated moving forward.

For the fans who followed their idols into the world of high-stakes crypto-gambling, the outcome of this lawsuit could be the first step toward recovering significant financial losses.