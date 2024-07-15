Historically, the British approach to shopping has been one of getting as much bang for your buck as possible — shopping in a way that offers the maximum amount of goods for the lowest possible amount of money.

In an economy that has seen a serious rise in the cost of living projects over the last few decades (and is likely to see a further rise as the months and years go on), trying to get as much as you can for your money makes practical sense.

But what about when getting more goods no longer equals more value? High quality, organic fruits and veggies, clothing made to last more than a year, skincare that is full of good ingredients that do good for your skin and the planet — these things fall into a category of quality over quantity, which is now the refrain of a large portion of the British shopping public.

Why Now?

The quality-over-quantity approach to shopping for everything that the average Brit needs in their life can be challenging to implement in the current economic climate. So we must ask the question: if this approach to life could be challenging, why is the shift towards this way of thinking taking over now? The modern British consumer currently leads the way in Europe for those adopting mobile tech into more aspects of their everyday lives — this certainly includes not only the actual shopping but also how these consumers find and find out about the products they choose to allow into their homes and lives.

Finding out about a new must-try clothing line might happen on Instagram. Catching a glimpse of the perfect pair of winter boots or a new shelving unit that will last you a good few years may happen on your favourite vlogger's YouTube channel. By virtue of the time we now spend on our mobile devices, it makes sense that modern Brits are finding products and spending money on their cell phones.

Services like Deliveroo, Beeliverly and Snackfully will bring groceries and snacks right to your doorstep, ASOS and Boohoo will keep you in shoes and clothing, Amazon will handle the tech and household goods and Fresh will supply the next addition to your moisturiser collection - and those are all brands we rely on primarily because of their online presence.

Mobile tech has made finding high-quality goods and gaining access to them, even from halfway across the world, far simpler. Since around 71% of British citizens have their own smartphone, it's easier than ever to find the best version of whatever you need. The consumers who don't like to shop on mobile make themselves known, too — around 81% of online purchases in Britain still come from computers.

Do Physical Stores Still Factor In?

Though a considerable amount of shopping is now taking place online, brick-and-mortar shopping facilities won't be going anywhere any time soon. Not only do the older generation still prefer shopping in-store, but over 53% still like to pick up their online orders in person. When it comes to home goods and clothing, this may be due to a desire to see and assess the goods in person — another indicator of a consumer who is now aiming for a high quality of goods — and then either return or exchange them or take them home.

A brand with a physical store in an age of online shopping shows a consumer, especially one who may not be familiar with the brand and its offering, that they have a big and loyal enough customer base to run a thriving brick-and-mortar business. This is another indicator of quality goods that a quality-driven shopper may look for.

How Are Consumers Discerning Quality?

Tech offers access to a range of reviews for the same product, often on numerous sites, and influencer recommendations. This cross-section of information is available before purchase and gives consumers an excellent gauge of the quality of the product. Though we have access to all this information online, a huge portion of British shoppers still choose their quality goods based on their own previous experience rather than someone else's review.

Word of mouth remains a driving force (the third most effective kind of recommendation) in the purchase of quality goods, as savvy consumers trust the word of someone they know- be it a familiar local influencer or a friend- who has used the product in question. Comments by friends on products of influencer posts function the same way but in a digital form.

How Does Price Play In?

Around 51% of consumers in the UK use online shopping to try to find the best price. Even when quality is the driving force, there's no harm in saving a few pounds here and there where you can. Some consumers rightly think that a higher price indicates higher quality because of better craftsmanship or natural materials. Items that come at a premium price also carry a longer warranty, which can be an important deciding factor.

High Quality And Easy Access

Technology paves the way to quality because it creates better-informed buyers. From the season's hottest international trends to the most elegant, locally-made products, online shopping platforms offer us the best from every world. From coats to shoes to skincare, we can access exquisitely made English goods but also upgrade to foreign brands offering high-quality items with the tap of a button.