As tariffs ripple through global markets, retailers face a stark choice: pass rising costs to consumers or absorb the hit to stay competitive.

While Walmart has warned of imminent price hikes, Home Depot is taking a bold stand, vowing to keep prices steady despite the financial strain.

This strategic divergence, revealed in Home Depot's 20 May 2025 earnings call, underscores a high-stakes gamble to prioritise market share over short-term margins.

With a savvy supply chain and a focus on customer loyalty, Home Depot is positioning itself as a retail titan in a turbulent economic landscape.

Absorb Costs with Supply Chain Smarts

Home Depot's refusal to raise prices hinges on its robust supply chain strategy. According to Business Insider, over half of the retailer's inventory is sourced domestically, with no single foreign country accounting for more than 10% of its supply base by next year.

This diversification shields Home Depot from the full brunt of tariffs, particularly the 30% levy on Chinese imports and 10% on other countries, as noted in a CNBC report.

Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail emphasised the company's scale and supplier partnerships, stating, 'We intend to generally maintain our current pricing levels across our portfolio.'

By leveraging these relationships and boosting supply chain efficiency, Home Depot aims to absorb tariff-related costs without passing them on to shoppers.

Win Shoppers with Steady Prices

While competitors like Walmart signal price increases, potentially adding £7.50 ($10.7) or more to everyday goods, Home Depot's strategy is a calculated play for customer loyalty.

Yahoo Finance reports that Walmart's CEO, Doug McMillon, admitted on 15 May 2025 that 'higher tariffs will result in higher prices,' citing narrow retail margins.

In contrast, Home Depot's executive vice president of merchandising, Billy Bastek, declared, 'We don't see broad-based price increases for our customers at all going forward.'

This commitment could sway cost-conscious shoppers, especially as X posts reflect growing consumer frustration with rising costs.

By holding prices steady, Home Depot is betting on capturing market share from rivals who pass tariff costs onto consumers, a move analysts see as a long-term win.

Navigate a Sluggish Housing Market

Despite its pricing resolve, Home Depot isn't immune to broader economic pressures. The retailer reported a 9.4% rise in first-quarter sales to £31.9 billion ($42.8 billion) on 20 May 2025, but comparable sales dipped 0.6% due to foreign exchange rates and a sluggish housing market.

CEO Ted Decker noted 'stubbornly high' interest rates and consumer uncertainty, which have curbed demand for large-scale renovation projects. CNBC highlights that homebuilder confidence hit an 18-month low in May 2025, with higher Treasury yields raising financing costs for home improvements.

Yet, Home Depot's focus on smaller projects and professional contractors, bolstered by its acquisition of SRS Distribution, has kept sales resilient. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance of a 2.8% sales increase, signalling confidence despite these headwinds.

Home Depot's Tariff Defiance Wins Big

Home Depot's stand against price hikes is a masterclass in retail strategy, prioritising customers while navigating economic storms.

Unlike Walmart, which risks alienating budget-conscious shoppers, Home Depot is doubling down on loyalty and market share.

Its diversified supply chain and operational efficiency provide a buffer against tariffs, but the real test lies ahead.

As sentiment on X suggests, consumers are watching closely, wary of price hikes masked as inflation. Home Depot's holding the line, but staying tariff-proof will demand ingenuity.