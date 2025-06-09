Temu is gaining trust with shoppers as it caps its second year in the UK, with more than 80 percent of respondents in a new survey saying that the platform offers good value for money. Consumers in the survey estimated they reaped savings of 25 percent on average by shopping on Temu in the past year, and four in ten say they plan to spend more on the platform in 2025.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by Temu, found that first-time British users were drawn to the platform by low prices, free shipping, and a wide selection of products. Three in five said affordable prices were the main reason they kept coming back, and more than 70 percent said they would recommend Temu to others.

Notably, 14 percent of respondents said they had used Temu to start or grow a business—highlighting its role in supporting everyday entrepreneurship in the UK.

'We're thankful that so many people across the UK are turning to Temu for their everyday needs,' said a Temu spokesperson. 'It's encouraging to see shoppers not only saving money, but also using the platform to support small businesses or start ventures of their own. We believe more people should have access to affordable goods and the opportunity to take part in the digital economy.'

Launched in September 2022, Temu is a global online marketplace connecting consumers with independent sellers, manufacturers, and brands across over 90 markets. It has quickly become one of the world's most visited e-commerce sites and a top Apple-recommended app in 2024. In the UK, Temu is now welcoming local sellers to offer faster deliveries, greater product variety, and support for local businesses — with half of UK sales expected to come from local sources by the end of 2025.

'This research shows that online marketplaces like Temu are leveling the playing field – opening the door for countless craft and specialist manufacturers and sellers to reach vast audiences and grow their businesses,' said Gregor Murray, VP Strategy at Digital Commerce Global. 'That will have a significant impact as it shows these platforms aren't just about selling stuff, they're sparking economic action, creating opportunity, and driving competition.

'One of the biggest impacts of e-commerce has been giving everyone the tools to earn, build, and sell to a vast audience. Temu is accelerating this shift — and that will have a significant impact on traditional retailers, manufacturers, and, most importantly, end customers. In today's economic climate, retail platforms are becoming launchpads for small business growth — and that's a very positive thing,' Murray said.

Home decoration was shown to be highly popular among UK consumers making purchases on the Temu platform, with a third of respondents reporting that the platform had enabled them to spruce up their office or house, or both.

'They have been able to offer fantastic prices on the items that would have cost a lot more within the UK,' said a respondent of the survey. 'I paid a fraction of the price on Temu, and it's given me the freedom to do more.'

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.