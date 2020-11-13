Hugh Grant is the latest celebrity to reveal that he had COVID-19 earlier this year. He told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday that the disease made him sniff unsanitary places.

"The Undoing" star remembered during a virtual interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that what he had "started as just a very strange syndrome" that made him break "into a terrible sweat."

"It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big. Then this feeling that an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone," Grant revealed.

The "Notting Hill" actor said he and his wife Anna Eberstein, caught COVID-19 in February. He got tested for the antibodies last month and said he is "proud of that."

"We have antibodies, I'm rather proud of them... I still have those antibodies, so I know that's what it was," the 60-year old shared.

As for his other symptoms, Grant said he lost his sense of smell. He remembered walking down the street one day and realised that he could not smell a thing. He started to panic because by then people were already talking about the loss of smell as one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

"I started sniffing flowers, nothing... you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything," he said.

The "Love Actually" star revealed that he then went home and sprayed his wife's Chanel No. 5 perfume directly into his face and still nothing. He "couldn't smell a thing" and jokingly added that he "did go blind."

In the same interview, Grant also talked about how London is doing with the lockdown, which is to go on for a month. He said there are more people on the streets and that he is quarantined in a deserted hotel with his children, "a boy and two small girls."

Grant is among the Hollywood celebrities who shared their COVID-19 experience. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Khloe Kardashian, and Bryan Cranston, to name a few, also battled the virus earlier this year.