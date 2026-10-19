Parish priest Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari spoke about death and devotion to God before a falling crucifix killed him during evening Mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 17 October 2026.

The service at Perpetuo Socorro Church was livestreamed on Facebook, although the original post has since been removed.

The priest was addressing his congregation when the heavy crucifix detached from the wall above him, just under half an hour into the recording.

Priest's Words About Faith and Family

His reflections centred on the value of time spent with loved ones and God. In a translation credited to the Daily Star, he stated, 'One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we've spent on things doesn't have as much meaning as the time we spend with God.'

'The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family – that time is the best spent.'

He concluded his address by calling for God's blessing on the congregation, moments before the crucifix fell.

The crucifix struck the priest and knocked him to the ground. A woman could be heard shouting, 'Father, Father... call an ambulance!' Congregants called emergency services, but Molinari died.

Archdiocese Confirms Parish Priest's Death

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death in a Facebook announcement identifying him as the parish priest of Perpetuo Socorro Church in the Vicaria Centro.

Its statement read, 'Announcement. We announce that our dear Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who was serving as the parish priest of the Perpetuo Socorro Church in the Vicaria Centro, has passed away and is now at the House of the Father to enjoy His presence and His glory.'

The announcement concluded with a prayer for eternal rest. It did not explain what had caused the crucifix to fall from its position above the priest.

Molinari belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer. UNILAD reported that the religious congregation was founded in 1732 and has a presence in 80 countries.

Tributes to Priest Include Pleas Against Judgement

Social media responses included praise for Molinari's message and objections to interpretations of his death as divine punishment. One commenter wrote, 'What an amazing message and warning! God bless this holy priest!'

Another, identifying themselves as a practising Catholic with years of religious education, expressed sadness that some people had connected the death to punishment from God or accusations of idolatry over religious images.

'Death is not a punishment, but the step toward eternal life, resurrection, and the definitive encounter with God. Jesus himself crossed over death to open the doors to true life. Therefore, we must not turn a tragedy into a divine judgment or pretend to know God's plans.'

The commenter continued, 'From my faith, I find in that scene a deep symbolism of surrender, although only God knows the true meaning of what happened. We cannot claim it was a punishment or assure that we know God's will.'

They also urged compassion, writing, 'May our first reaction to death not be to judge, but to pray; not to condemn, but to love; not to point out, but to trust in God's mercy.'

Photographs of the Eucharist in Molinari's memory show that the crucifix had not been replaced, and its outline remained visible on the church wall.