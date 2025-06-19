Hurricane Erick has made landfall in southern Mexico after rapidly intensifying into a Category 4 storm—the second named hurricane of the 2025 Eastern Pacific season. The powerful system brought destructive winds, flooding threats and mass evacuations, becoming the third major storm to strike the region in recent years.

The storm, which formed earlier in the week, gained significant strength as it moved across the Pacific, with sustained winds surging from 40 mph (64 km/h) to a staggering 140 mph (225 km/h) by Thursday, 19 June. Experts from The Weather Channel reported that Hurricane Erick reached Category 4 status just before landfall, raising alarms across Mexico's coastal areas.

Hurricane Erick Makes Landfall in Oaxaca

The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed that Hurricane Erick made landfall in Mexico's western state of Oaxaca early on Thursday. Though the storm had slightly weakened to a Category 3 upon impact, it still delivered intense winds of up to 129 mph (208 km/h).

Despite the downgrade, officials warned residents not to let their guard down. Emergency alerts were issued across low-lying and mountainous regions of Oaxaca, with government agencies highlighting the risks of flash floods, storm surges and deadly mudslides.

'If you are in low-lying areas, near rivers, near waterways, it is best for you to go to shelters, to the shelters that have already been set up for this situation,' Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told the public, according to the BBC.

Precautions in Acapulco Amid Otis Memories

Although early forecasts predicted that Hurricane Erick would veer south, the latest models show a northwest path. The storm brushed past Acapulco on Wednesday, but the popular tourist city was largely spared the worst. Residents reported only overcast skies and mild wave activity along the central beach.

Nevertheless, the city remains on high alert. Acapulco is still recovering from Hurricane Otis, a catastrophic Category 5 storm that struck in 2023, killing at least 52 people and devastating hotels and infrastructure.

Recalling the horror of Otis, Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado ordered the suspension of all public activities in Acapulco and neighbouring coastal towns on Wednesday, 18 June. Schools were closed, with classes expected to resume on Friday.

Many locals took extra precautions. Business owners were seen boarding up windows with plywood and stacking sandbags outside their doors. Residents said they had no intention of being caught off guard again.

'We're all afraid because we think the same thing could happen,' said Veronica Gomez, a 40-year-old employee at a shipping firm. 'But we've learned from Otis—this time we're ready.'

Is the US in Erick's Path?

As Hurricane Erick continues to move inland, its path is not expected to threaten the United States. Meteorologists from Miami said the hurricane is likely to weaken significantly once it interacts with Mexico's rugged coastal mountain terrain. Forecasts suggest that the storm will dissipate by early Friday, 20 June.

While the US remains out of the danger zone, international travel and shipping in the Pacific region may still face disruptions. Coastal communities in Mexico are advised to remain vigilant, as further flash floods or landslides could occur in areas with saturated soil.

As the 2025 hurricane season continues to unfold, Erick serves as a powerful reminder of nature's unpredictability—and the importance of early preparedness. With at least two major storms already forming by mid-June, meteorologists are urging residents across the Pacific basin to brace for a potentially active season ahead.