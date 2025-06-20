Leanna Perry, a celebrated New York City artist has become the focus of headlines after an extraordinary meltdown on a Southwest Airlines flight, involving violent behaviour and extreme verbal abuse. Her reputation as a talented designer now faces scrutiny following footage of her drunken outburst that shocked travellers and airline staff alike.

Perry, A 32-year-old illustrator from Brooklyn, has worked with major brands such as Maybelline, Adidas, and Steve Madden. Her online profiles showcase a career that includes collaborations with high-profile companies and fashion designers like Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller. However, her recent behaviour on the flight from LaGuardia Airport to Kansas City has cast a shadow over her creative achievements.

The Incident at LaGuardia Airport

Perry was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight after a series of violent and offensive acts. Witnesses described her as appearing 'possessed' while berating fellow passengers and airline staff. She was visibly intoxicated when security officers took her off the plane, and she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Footage shows Perry yelling at a woman, calling her a 'fat arse bitch', and grabbing a fistful of her hair. Despite repeated requests from staff to release her hold, she refused, escalating the situation further. Perry's behaviour turned physical when she spat in the face of her victim and hurled insults at other passengers, including a man she claimed was her boyfriend's race.

A Well-Known Artist with a High-Flying Portfolio

Before her dramatic outburst, Perry shared her work widely online, revealing a portfolio that includes collaborations with renowned brands. Her social media and website highlight her work as a designer for Maybelline, Adidas, MAC, and Hot Topic. She has also created artwork for fashion labels Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller, indicating her strong presence within the fashion and beauty industries.

In 2024, Perry began working as a lead designer for Maybelline, where she was responsible for developing looks across e-commerce platforms. Her profile describes her as someone who 'works with iconic brands' and has a knack for blending fashion with beauty. Her professional trajectory, combined with her high-profile clients, paints a picture of a successful artist who has enjoyed privileged access to the creative worlds of fashion and cosmetics.

Life in New York and Past Achievements

Residing in a high-end Brooklyn apartment costing around £4,000 (approximately $5,300) per month, Perry is seen frequenting the city's fashion events and runway shows. She grew up in Lee's Summit, Missouri, a small town near Kansas City, with three brothers. Her background suggests a foundation rooted in Midwestern values before she made her mark in New York's competitive creative scene.

She had previously worked with major fashion and beauty brands, establishing herself as a notable figure in the industry. Yet, her recent disgrace raises questions about the contrast between her professional success and personal conduct.

The Aftermath and Public Reaction

Following her arrest, Perry was removed from the flight on a gurney and taken into custody. She reportedly spat at officers and kicked during the ordeal, and was later not allowed to re-board the flight.

Online responses have been brutal. 'Spitting on me would be a ticket to god', one netizen writes. Others wonder if the intoxicated Perry was under the influence of illicit substances, noting that her actions may have suggested this.

On the original video on TikTok, Cacau writes 'The girl getting her hair pulled kept saying 'Don't hit her' to her friend in Portuguese. The fact that she didn't want to fight back shows she's better than me.'

Sources say that she was charged with multiple counts of harassment and attempted assault, as well as charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration before she was released. She is currently awaiting her court date this upcoming September.

Her social media pages have been taken down in the meantime.