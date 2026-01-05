Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have moved their relationship into a more public phase, sharing visible signs of affection online and in person during a milestone weekend that drew widespread attention from fans.

The beauty entrepreneur and the Hollywood actor appeared together at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where Chalamet was recognised for his role in Marty Supreme. The event became the backdrop for what observers described as the couple's most open display of connection to date.

Following the ceremony, Jenner posted a series of photographs on Instagram showing her festival look — a bold orange sequined gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin inspired by Chalamet's film. She captioned the images with a string of orange heart emojis, a gesture that quickly caught fans' attention.

Chalamet responded by liking the post and adding his own orange heart emojis in the comments. It marked the first confirmed instance of the pair publicly commenting on one another's social media profiles, after previously limiting interactions to likes.

Fans React as Online Interaction Breaks New Ground

The exchange prompted a swift response from followers, many of whom flooded the comments with celebratory messages. Some expressed surprise at seeing the interaction unfold publicly, while others joked about wedding bells and shared long-standing excitement about the couple's relationship.

The social media moment followed a weekend in which Jenner was seen supporting Chalamet at multiple festival events. Photographs of the pair together circulated online, reinforcing the sense that the couple was increasingly comfortable being seen side by side.

Family Signals Add to Relationship Milestones

The festival appearance was not the only recent development drawing attention. Days earlier, Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a red-and-white Marty Supreme jacket, tagging Chalamet and writing, 'Greatest movie ever!!!'

The post was widely interpreted as a sign of Chalamet's growing presence within the Kardashian-Jenner circle. That impression was reinforced during the family's Christmas celebrations, where Chalamet's name appeared on the annual gingerbread house alongside those of family members.

His name was displayed near Jenner's children, Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, whom she shares with former partner Travis Scott. The festive detail marked the first time the actor had been publicly included in the family's holiday tradition.

Red Carpet Moments and Coordinated Style

The recent developments build on earlier public appearances, including the couple's joint attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme in December. At the event, Jenner and Chalamet coordinated their outfits in shades of orange and were photographed sharing affectionate moments on the red carpet.

The appearance added to speculation that the pair were easing away from their previously low-profile approach to public outings.

A Relationship That Has Evolved Over Time

Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, have been linked since early 2023. Despite intense public interest, they have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, rarely commenting on one another's posts or discussing their romance publicly.

The combination of social media interaction, red-carpet appearances and family inclusion now signals a noticeable shift. While the couple have not spoken directly about their relationship, recent actions suggest a greater willingness to acknowledge it publicly.

From festival appearances to festive family moments, Jenner and Chalamet's latest moves reflect a new chapter for the pair — one that fans are watching closely as their relationship becomes increasingly visible.