A decade-old controversy surrounding US Representative Ilhan Omar has taken a dramatic turn after reports claimed federal investigators obtained DNA evidence that could shed light on allegations she married her biological brother to facilitate immigration fraud.

The Minnesota Democrat, who has repeatedly denied the accusations, faces renewed scrutiny following a federal search of her Washington home. However, no authenticated DNA findings establishing a sibling relationship have been publicly released.

Feds Reportedly Obtain DNA Evidence in Ilhan Omar Immigration Probe

Federal investigators have reportedly obtained genetic evidence as part of an investigation into Omar's immigration history and her former marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Sources familiar with the investigation claimed authorities were examining whether the 2009 marriage was intended to help Elmi secure US immigration benefits.

The reported DNA evidence could become significant if it establishes a biological relationship between the former spouses. However, neither the test results nor details identifying whose DNA was examined have been publicly authenticated.

It remains unclear whether investigators have established any connection between the alleged genetic evidence and possible immigration offences.

Federal authorities are also investigating potential false statements in Omar's historical immigration and naturalisation documents.

Ilhan Omar's Sister Questioned as Federal Investigation Expands

The investigation has reportedly extended to members of Omar's family.

Investigators reportedly interviewed Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, following the search of the congresswoman's Washington residence on 12 October.

One of Omar's sisters reportedly spoke voluntarily with federal agents, although details of the conversation remain undisclosed.

Investigators also reportedly seized Omar's mobile phone and issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including some involving relatives.

Authorities are examining possible conspiracy, immigration fraud and false statements. However, no public finding has established that Omar or her relatives committed those offences.

Who Is Ahmed Nur Said Elmi? Inside Ilhan Omar's Marriage Controversy

Omar legally married Elmi, whom she identified as a British citizen, in 2009. Their relationship reportedly ended religiously in 2011, although their legal divorce was not finalised until 2017.

The marriage became controversial in 2016 when allegations emerged online claiming Elmi was actually her biological brother.

Critics alleged the relationship had been arranged to obtain immigration benefits, but the accusation has never been substantiated.

A 2019 examination of Omar's marriage history found insufficient evidence to establish whether Omar and Elmi were related.

Omar has consistently rejected the allegations, previously describing them as 'disgusting lies'.

Ilhan Omar Denounces Federal Raid as Political Intimidation

Omar has accused President Donald Trump's administration of using federal law enforcement against political opponents.

Following the raid, she characterised the investigation as political intimidation and rejected allegations concerning her immigration history.

The search occurred approximately three weeks before November's midterm elections, prompting questions about its timing.

Federal authorities have not publicly disclosed the evidence presented to obtain the search warrant.

Earlier Immigration Review Found No Citizenship Fraud Evidence

Immigration officials previously examined Omar's records in 2019, during Trump's first administration, without establishing evidence of citizenship fraud.

That review reportedly included allegations concerning her marriage to Elmi.

The latest investigation remains active, but the reported DNA evidence has not been publicly authenticated, and the longstanding allegation that Omar married her brother remains unproven.