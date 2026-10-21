Isra Hirsi, the 23-year-old activist daughter of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, quietly returned to her mother's Washington, DC, home on Saturday night, 17 October, five days after federal agents searched the property as part of an investigation into alleged immigration fraud.

Hirsi, daughter of Minnesota Democratic Representative Omar, arrived in a black sedan carrying a bag and entered the house, Fox News Digital reported. When approached by the outlet, she asked, 'What's your problem?' Her visit came as investigators continued examining Omar's decades-old immigration and naturalisation records.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative arm of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, searched the home in the early hours of Monday, 12 October, under a court-authorised warrant. The Justice Department confirmed that agents had executed a warrant but did not publicly detail the evidence or announce charges against Omar.

What Investigators Are Examining

Reuters reported that investigators are examining whether Omar or relatives provided false information during the family's arrival in the United States as refugees in the 1990s or during later naturalisation proceedings. Omar arrived in the US in 1995 and became a citizen in 2000.

The warrant reportedly listed conspiracy, immigration fraud and false statements as potential offences under investigation. These remain allegations, not findings of guilt. Omar has not been charged in connection with the probe and denies wrongdoing.

In a statement posted on X on 12 October, Omar called the search an 'outrageous abuse of power' and accused the Trump administration of weaponising federal law enforcement against political opponents. Her lawyers later demanded the return of property seized during the search, describing the investigation as unjustified and unlawful. The Justice Department has said law enforcement complied with court orders.

The Associated Press reported that agents seized Omar's phone and that more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas were issued, including to some relatives. Fox News Digital separately reported that Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, voluntarily spoke with investigators. That does not establish that Noor herself was subpoenaed.

Who Is Isra Hirsi?

Hirsi is known for climate activism and has publicly criticised capitalism. She co-founded US Youth Climate Strike in 2019, helping mobilise young people around climate action, according to Fox News Digital.

She studied at Barnard College in New York and joined a pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University in April 2024. Barnard suspended Hirsi and two other students over their participation in the encampment; she was also among protesters arrested when police cleared it. The protests formed part of a wider wave of campus demonstrations over the Israel-Gaza war, which prompted sharply divided reactions across US universities.

Hirsi has used social media to express views on climate, capitalism and social justice. Her activism has attracted attention in part because of her connection to Omar, a prominent Democratic lawmaker and frequent target of Republican criticism. Her visit to the house, however, does not indicate that she is involved in the federal investigation.

Earlier Investigation and Legal Questions

The current investigation has drawn scrutiny because federal officials examined similar allegations in 2019. The Washington Post reported that Homeland Security Investigations found insufficient evidence of wrongdoing at the time and the review was dropped. The current inquiry has revived questions about Omar's immigration records, but the evidence underpinning it has not been fully disclosed publicly.

White House border czar Tom Homan has said the allegations, if substantiated, could lead to an attempt to revoke Omar's citizenship. Denaturalisation is not automatic after a search or investigation: the government would need to pursue legal proceedings and establish a lawful basis for revocation.

The search took place about three weeks before the November 2026 midterm elections, in which Omar is seeking re-election. Omar has characterised the investigation as politically motivated; federal authorities have not publicly detailed all the evidence they are examining.

For now, Hirsi's return offers a brief glimpse of the family's activity after the search, while the central questions remain unresolved: what investigators have established, whether prosecutors will bring charges and whether any legal action will follow. Allegations concerning Omar's immigration paperwork should not be treated as proven unless supported by evidence and legal findings.