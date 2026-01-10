The owner of a smokehouse has sparked widespread disbelief after expressing disappointment with a glowing food review from viral critic Keith Lee, whose positive ratings typically transform small businesses into overnight sensations.

Instead of celebrating the coveted 'Keith Lee Effect,' Nick Yepremian, owner of Destination Smokehouse, appeared ungrateful. His reaction, combined with an incident where security blocked Lee from giving a large tip, has turned a viral success into a public relations disaster.

Owner 'Disappointed' with High Praise

Following Keith Lee's visit to Destination Smokehouse in late December, its owner Yepremian sat down with Walter Johnson, popularly known as Unc Walt, the viral pitmaster behind the TikTok trend 'Mr Tendernism', to promote the restaurant and share his thoughts about Lee's food review.

'From what I've watched from the review, it just didn't seem like he really captured what it's like when you come to this place,' Yepremian said. 'It's just disappointing that as popular as people could be on social media, people don't know everybody.'

He also addressed Lee's attempt to visit the restaurant to meet Unc and give a tip, but was turned down. According to Yepremian, had he known Lee was there, he would have met him. He added that he reached out to Lee but had 'gotten zero response' despite being 'very respectful.'

Fans Baffled by 'Ungrateful' Reaction

Netizens were confused after watching Yepremian's reaction, since Lee gave the restaurant a high rating. They couldn't comprehend why the owner reacted that way when Lee spent $130 on beef ribs, oxtails, brisket, yams, mac and cheese, and more and gave its oxtails 9.7 out of 10.

'What are you talking about Keith Lee,' one commented. Another added, 'Keith Lee gave this place a good review... I'm missing something?'

'I'm confused Keith Lee left a positive review,' a different TikTok said.

Some speculated that the owner was probably not impressed because Lee dropped by the restaurant not to meet him, but to see Unc Tendernism. Some claimed that Unc 'looked disappointed' in Yepremian's video, and another joked that Unc would have 'wanted that tip' from Lee.

@reyahthelastdragon Keith Lee stops in Hawaii to try empanadas and Lumpia with Bretman Rock following his visit at Destination Smokehouse where he left a positive review, but wasn’t able to give tenderism Unc a $4000 tip. #foodcritic #beautyinfluencer ♬ Late Night Vibes (Lofi) - 808godz

Security 'Blocks a Blessing'

The controversy reached a boiling point when Lee shared that he attempted to leave a 'blessing' of £3,300 ($4,000) for Mr Tendernism, only to be blocked by security.

The controversy reached a boiling point when Lee shared that he attempted to leave a 'blessing' of £3,300 ($4,000) for Mr. Tendernism, only to be blocked by security.

'So, update: We cannot get to Unc. Security say it was over with for today. They say that he was filming something. I believe he was filming a podcast. We had $5,000 in cash — or $4,000 in cash — we was gon' give him in hand. Uh, they didn't take it,' he said.

The refusal to accept the tip has been labelled as 'blocking a blessing' by the online community. With the restaurant's operational costs and the personal brand of Mr. Tendernism at stake, fans joked that Johnson would 'cuss everyone out' once he realised his security team had turned away such a significant gift.

Lee eventually distributed the £3,300 ($4,000) among other patrons at the restaurant instead. Meanwhile, the incident has left a lingering question about the establishment's hospitality.