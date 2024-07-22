While many top Democrats are advocating for Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in place of Joe Biden, several influential figures, including Elon Musk, have voiced their support for the Republican duo of Donald Trump and JD Vance in the upcoming elections.

This preference was further underscored when Musk took to X, seemingly mocking an old video of Kamala Harris introducing herself with her preferred pronouns and attire during a 2022 meeting.

What Musk Quipped About Kamala Harris

In his tweet, Musk remarked, "Imagine four years of this," referring to a 2022 video where Harris says, "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." The video was a snippet from a roundtable event Harris organised at the Eisenhower Executive Office.

Musk interacted with tweets from law enforcement veteran Deon Joseph, who listed several reasons not to vote for Harris for political ideology reasons and even mockingly replied to Elizabeth Warren's endorsement video for Harris.

Imagine 4 years of this … https://t.co/gFwWAv15Qx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

He also responded to a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show, where Harris was a guest, saying, "Nuclear levels of cringe." In the video, host Drew Barrymore stated that Harris needs to be a "momala" for the country, implying she should become a wise and attentive motherly figure.

Elon Musk on Supporting the Republican Duo

According to sources familiar with the matter via the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk has reportedly committed $45 million a month to a new super PAC backing former President Trump. Although he did not officially respond to media reports about this backing, Musk stated, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery" following a recent assassination attempt on Trump last weekend.

In a recent shareholder meeting, when asked about his relationship with Trump and the candidate's views on electric vehicles, Musk remarked, "I can be persuasive."

He further explained, "I have had some conversations with him, and he just called me out of the blue for no reason; I don't know why, but he does. And it's like he's very nice when he calls, and I was like, electric cars, I think, are pretty good for the future. America is the leader in electric cars; buy American stuff. And I think he actually – many of his friends now have Teslas, and all love it. And he's a huge fan of the Cybertruck. So I think those may be contributing factors, yeah."

Kamala Harris Continues to Garner Democratic Support

Following Biden's recent decision to step down from this year's presidential race, he recommended Kamala Harris as his replacement for the US elections. In response, several top Democrats, including Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, Josh Shapiro, Gretchen Whitmer, and Chris Coons, among others, have shown their support for Harris.

According to the latest media reports, 178 of the 263 congressional Democrats and 23 Democratic governors have endorsed Harris so far. Other influential figures voicing their support include Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and Nancy Pelosi.

However, it is worth noting that the general public has an unfavourable view of Harris. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll in Pennsylvania revealed that only 42% of likely voters viewed Harris favourably, compared to the 51% who had a favourable view of Biden in the state ahead of the 2020 election.

Nonetheless, with Harris set to make her first speech since the endorsement, political observers note that she has the opportunity to reintroduce herself to today's voters, given that her endorsement is relatively fresh for the populace.