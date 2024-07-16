Kimberly Cheatle, the current director of the US Secret Service, is under intense scrutiny as questions arise regarding her leadership's effectiveness after handling recent security incidents, including the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Since assuming her role, Cheatle's tenure has been marked by significant challenges, sparking a nationwide debate about the priorities and direction of the Secret Service. The attempted assassination of former President Trump on Saturday, coupled with what some perceive as a slow response from female agents on his security team, has also prompted conservatives to examine the Secret Service's diversity hiring policies closely.

Taking to social media on Sunday, a considerable number of conservatives posted videos and photos where the female agents appeared slow to react during the shooting incident in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Some images implied that the female agents had difficulty adequately shielding the 6-foot-3 Trump once he stood up due to their shorter stature. Moreover, as the former president was being escorted to his vehicle, netizens criticised a Secret Service agent who was seen re-holstering her firearm.

Online Scrutiny

For example, blogger Meghan McCain, raised a question on social media regarding the role of physical stature in certain security roles. "This is why the notion that men and women are the same is just absurd," she wrote on X.

"You need to be taller than the candidate to protect them with your body. Why do they have these short women (one who can't holster a gun, apparently) guarding Trump? This is embarrassing and dangerous," McCain noted.

The Secret Service's role in protecting presidents is complex and requires a nuanced approach. In an X post, former UFC fighter Jake Shields questioned whether the current selection process ensures agents are fully prepared for all situations.

"This is exactly why women should not be police, military or Secret Service," Shields wrote. "Her one job was to jump in front and take a bullet for Trump but instead, she cowered behind him I don't even blame the girl I blame those who hired her."

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk went further, calling for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, pointing out that her previous role involved "guarding bags of Cheetos."

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee sarcastically remarked on social media, "I can't imagine that a DEI hire from Pepsi would be a bad choice as the head of the Secret Service."

Burchett was referring to US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's prior position as head of security at PepsiCo before her appointment in 2022. Cheatle had a 27-year tenure in the Secret Service before joining PepsiCo.

The US Secret Service vowed on Monday to cooperate with an independent review following the Trump assassination attempt amid mounting pressure over a major security failure. The incident has also brought attention to Cheatle's efforts to promote diversity within the agency.

Diversity Initiatives Under Spotlight

In a CBS News interview, Cheatle underscored the significance of attracting diverse candidates and ensuring opportunities for all, with a particular focus on women. The Secret Service has set a goal for women to comprise 30 percent of its recruits by 2030.

"I'm very conscious as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women," Cheatle said.

A report by The Post attributes Cheatle's appointment largely to a close relationship with First Lady Jill Biden. Cheatle, 53, became the second woman to head the presidential protection agency and assumed the non-Senate-confirmed position in August 2022, following a three-year tenure as senior director of global security at PepsiCo, as mentioned in her official bio.

Prior to this role, Cheatle had a 27-year career in the Secret Service, starting during the Clinton administration. Four sources close to President Biden's family, including individuals who worked with Cheatle during the Obama-Biden administration, indicated she was highly regarded by the future First Lady and her senior aides, including top advisor Anthony Bernal.

"Cheatle served on Dr. Biden's second lady detail, and Anthony pushed for her," a Democratic insider told The Post. "Anthony has no national security or law enforcement experience. He should have no influence over the selection of the USSS director."

"I heard at the time she was being considered for director that Anthony had pushed her forward as an option," another reliable source told The Post. A third source told The Post, "Anthony is obsessed with being DEI-compliant," using the acronym for diversity, equity, and inclusion - the human resources practice to ensure diversity in the workforce.

It will be interesting to see if Cheatle's recent handling of the Trump assassination attempt will prompt significant changes in the agency's hiring process and shift the focus away from achieving 30 percent female recruits by 2030. Moving forward, discussions could also turn to Cheatle's net worth and financial background.

Kimberly Cheatle's Net Worth

According to data from CA Club India, Cheatle's net worth stands at $10 million as of 2024, supplemented by an annual salary of $280,000 from the Federal Government. During her tenure as head of security at PepsiCo, Cheatle earned an annual salary of $1.2 million, which included bonuses and additional perks such as housing, car allowances, and private jet travel.

During her leadership roles within the Secret Service, Cheatle achieved notable milestones. As Assistant Director of the Office of Protective Operations, she oversaw a $133.5 million budget and worked collaboratively across divisions to develop and implement protective technologies.

Cheatle's political affiliation remains undisclosed in available sources. However, her appointment as Director of the US Secret Service was announced by President Joe Biden, implying an association with the Democratic Party.