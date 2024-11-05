A newly leaked report has intensified the controversy surrounding Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif, alleging she is biologically male. According to Bild, the report, compiled by a team of French and Algerian medical experts, suggests Khelif has male biological characteristics, though its legitimacy remains unverified.

The analysis, reportedly conducted at both the Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, has led to fresh calls for Khelif to be stripped of her Olympic gold medal, which she won in the women's welterweight division at the Paris Olympics. British broadcaster Piers Morgan, according to a report by the Daily Mail, demanded Khelif's medal be awarded "to the best actual woman," reflecting the backlash

Cyberbullying Lawsuit Filed After Paris Olympics

Following her Olympic victory and the ensuing controversy, Khelif initiated legal action against Elon Musk and Donald Trump, accusing them of cyberbullying. Per reports from the International Business Times, Khelif filed the lawsuit not immediately after the Olympics but in response to the sustained public harassment that followed her participation. Khelif claims both Musk and Trump were instrumental in fuelling a "cruel" social media campaign against her, with Musk allegedly sharing inflammatory posts on his platform X (formerly Twitter), calling for "men to be excluded from women's sports."

Khelif's attorney, Nabil Boudi, revealed that the lawsuit cites both Musk and Trump for contributing to a wave of online harassment that had a profound emotional impact on Khelif and her family. She tearfully recounted during an interview with French media how Musk's posts exacerbated the harassment, leading her mother to be hospitalised due to the stress.

Growing Calls for Khelif's Disqualification from Prominent Figures

The allegations have spurred numerous prominent voices to weigh in on Khelif's eligibility in the women's category. Broadcaster Laura Woods, for instance, stated on social media that although she believes transgender individuals should have a place in sports, it should "not come at the expense of safety or fairness for women," according to a report by the Daily Mail. Woods has expressed that she has even lost friendships over her stance on the issue, underscoring the divisive nature of the debate.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, in agreement with Morgan, has also advocated for Khelif's Olympic medal to be reassigned, arguing that the inclusion of biologically male athletes in women's sports compromises fairness and integrity. Navratilova suggested that Khelif's victory in the women's category disregards the competitive balance essential to women's sports.

Khelif Defends Her Identity Amidst Scrutiny

Khelif has consistently defended her identity, asserting her place in women's sports. In interviews following her Olympic victory, she maintained that she was "born a woman" and has always identified as female, according to the Daily Mail. Khelif criticised those questioning her legitimacy, calling them "enemies of success," and claimed that these critiques "only add a special taste" to her achievements.

The controversy surrounding Khelif's gender identity raises complex questions about the standards of gender eligibility in global sports. As governing bodies such as the IOC and IBA face mounting pressure to establish clearer guidelines, the debate underscores the tension between inclusivity and fairness in competitive sports. Advocates for more rigorous testing argue that stricter protocols are essential to preserve the integrity of women's categories, while critics caution against policies that could further stigmatise or harm athletes.