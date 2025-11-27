Fresh speculation about former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wellbeing is circulating online after new claims suggested he was 'killed in jail'. The rumours have spread rapidly across social platforms, intensifying public concern as his sisters continue to say they have been blocked from seeing him inside Adiala Jail. Khan has been incarcerated for more than two years, serving sentences linked to corruption and other cases.

Reports from social media users revived false claims that Khan's body had been removed from the prison. The posts offered no evidence, but they gained traction due to the growing unease surrounding his long period of isolation. The former prime minister has repeatedly raised concerns about prison conditions through letters sent to the courts and to senior officials.

Family Says Access Has Been Cut Off for Weeks

The situation escalated when Khan's sisters arrived at Adiala Jail and said they once again faced restrictions on visitation. They described being denied access for several weeks, which heightened their fears about his safety. According to their formal complaint, they were seated outside the prison when police descended on the area and dispersed the group through force.

These allegations were detailed in reports from Firstpost and NDTV, which both documented statements from Noreen Niazi, one of Khan's sisters. She said she was grabbed by the hair and dragged across the ground. Other women at the scene were allegedly slapped and pushed into police vehicles. Many were transported to remote areas before being released in the middle of the night.

Niazi said the violence was unprovoked and came after weeks of silent waiting for permission to meet their brother. She added that elected officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also been denied access, despite multiple attempts to visit the jailed leader. The family believes the absence of communication raises urgent questions about his condition.

Why Death Rumours Keep Returning

Claims about Khan's death have repeatedly surfaced over the past year, often following periods in which the government limits visitation or restricts communication.

Unverified documents circulated in May alleging that Khan had died in custody, prompting the Ministry of Information to label the reports 'fake'. Officials urged the public to reject misinformation, although the lack of regular updates from the prison continues to fuel distrust.

This latest round of speculation began when an X account posted that Khan had been 'mysteriously killed' and removed from the facility. Khan's supporters then questioned why his family had gone weeks without seeing him. The rumours spread quickly among users who were already concerned about his strict solitary confinement.

Khan's Own Warnings Add to Public Anxiety

Earlier this year, Khan wrote to Pakistan's chief justice describing his confinement as a 9-by-11-foot cell with no access to books or newspapers. He complained of harsh treatment and asked PTI members to hold senior military figures accountable if anything happened to him. His statements were widely shared, further shaping the public perception that he remains at risk.

PTI members say the long-standing restrictions placed on Khan reflect a broader effort to isolate him from supporters. Lawyers involved in his defence have also reported difficulties meeting him, claiming that essential items such as reading material are sometimes withheld.

Calls Grow for Proof of Wellbeing

Khan's family is now demanding immediate confirmation that he is alive and able to meet visitors. They want the Punjab police chief to take action against the officers allegedly responsible for the violence outside Adiala Jail. Party officials argue that the secrecy around Khan's condition has gone too far and say they will continue pressing for transparency.

For now, the government has not released any new statements about the former prime minister's health or location. With rumours spreading quickly online and his sisters still unable to see him, public pressure on authorities is increasing. Supporters say the only way to end the speculation is through direct proof of his wellbeing.