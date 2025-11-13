Meghan Markle has once again stirred royal controversy after appearing at Kris Jenner's glitzy 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills on 8 November without wearing a Remembrance Day poppy. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the Duchess of Sussex's decision not to display the symbolic red flower — while Prince Harry did — was viewed as a deliberate snub aimed at both her husband and the royal family.

The 44-year-old joined Harry, 41, at Jenner's James Bond–themed celebration wearing a sleek black gown with a thigh-high slit. In contrast, Harry was photographed in a sharp tuxedo with a bright red poppy pinned to his lapel — a symbol that has long represented respect for fallen servicemen and women.

Royal insiders believe Meghan's omission was no accident and that it sent a powerful message to both Harry and the monarchy.

'No Accident': Meghan Deliberately Chose Not to Wear a Poppy

Observers were quick to notice that Meghan's ensemble lacked the traditional poppy, a small yet meaningful detail that holds deep significance for members of the royal family. Several royal sources suggested the choice was deliberate.

One senior royal insider said: 'Meghan's fully aware of the symbolism. The poppy isn't just decoration – it's a powerful emblem that means everything to Harry and the royals. By deliberately leaving it off, she was making a statement of contempt toward both him and the entire family.'

Another palace insider went further, calling the move 'her latest act of royal revenge'. The source explained: 'This looks anything but accidental. Meghan knows exactly what the poppy stands for – she's worn it before and understands its importance to Harry. Skipping it at such a glitzy Hollywood event feels like a deliberate move to rub it in the royals' faces.'

Remembrance Day, observed each year on 11 November, is one of the most significant events on the royal calendar. Members of the royal family traditionally wear the red poppy to honour British and Commonwealth troops who lost their lives in war. For Prince Harry, who served ten years in the British Army and completed two tours in Afghanistan, the symbol carries profound personal meaning.

Harry Looked Uncomfortable and Embarrassed

According to those close to the Duke of Sussex, Harry appeared uneasy throughout the night. A friend of the prince said he seemed 'frustrated and uncomfortable' as the couple arrived at Jenner's star-studded party.

'Harry treats the poppy as something sacred – it represents honour, loss, and duty,' the friend shared. 'Watching Meghan arrive next to him without wearing one was uncomfortable. He's acutely aware of public perception, and the thought of being embarrassed like that really gets to him.'

Critics in Britain and the US accused Meghan of using the moment to distance herself from royal traditions. A former palace staffer commented: 'This wasn't a mistake – it was deliberate. Meghan's clearly embracing her identity as a Hollywood star, not a royal. It's her way of signalling to the family that she's done following their traditions and expectations.'

The incident has reportedly added strain to the already tense relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Royal Fans Were Shocked With Meghan's No Poppy Look

Royal fans were quick to voice their dismay online, branding Meghan's decision 'disrespectful' and 'tone-deaf'. The move reignited debate about her relationship with the monarchy, which has remained frosty since the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

One royal watcher said: 'Snubbing the wearing of the poppy might seem trivial, but in this context, it's huge. Meghan's fully aware it would upset Harry and be viewed in Britain as disrespectful. It's her way of showing she's finished with royal obligations – and she's not hiding it.'

However, some Hollywood insiders defended the Duchess, insisting that her outfit choice had nothing to do with royal politics. One Los Angeles source said: 'Meghan was focused on fitting the Bond theme – it was a Hollywood party, not a royal ceremony. There was no intent to stir things up or make a political statement.'

Despite such claims, palace aides believe Meghan knew exactly what she was doing. One source concluded: 'She understands exactly what that symbol represents, by leaving it off while standing beside Harry, she sent a message louder than words ever could.'