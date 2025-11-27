A quiet Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital was shattered when a gunman launched a calculated ambush against uniformed soldiers, turning a bustling commercial district into a scene of bloodshed. The vicious attack has sent shockwaves through the military community and prompted immediate action from the highest levels of government.

Law enforcement officials have now identified the assailant responsible for the shooting of two National Guard troops near the White House. The suspect is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. According to law enforcement sources, Lakanwal entered the US during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Ambush Near Farragut West Leaves Two Soldiers in Critical Condition

The violence erupted around 2:15 p.m. in Northwest DC, an area typically filled with shoppers and office workers near the Farragut West Metro Station. Sources indicate that Lakanwal did not act on impulse but was allegedly lying in wait for his targets. As he rounded the corner, he opened fire on the unsuspecting soldiers patrolling the streets.

The brutality of the assault was specific and targeted. The gunman struck a female guard in the chest before shooting her in the head, according to law enforcement sources. He then allegedly turned his weapon on a second guard, striking them as well. The rampage only ended when a third guard, stationed nearby, rushed to the scene and managed to take the gunman down.

Authorities confirmed that the two wounded soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The suspect was reportedly shot four times during the confrontation. He was observed being hauled away in an ambulance, described as 'nearly naked,' and investigators believe he acted alone. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the press on Wednesday afternoon, characterising the event as a 'targeted shooting' where the individual 'appeared to target these guardsmen.'

🚨 BREAKING: Afghan National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal is an ILLEGAL migrant let in under Biden and Mayorkas' "Operation Allies Welcome," per Fox



He was allowed to come with a "visa" - then he overstayed it.



SHUT IT ALL OFF! Send in the military to deport thousands… pic.twitter.com/m6eoxwkE0y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 27, 2025

Suspect Entered via Operation Allies Welcome and Resettled in Washington State

The profile of the alleged shooter has drawn significant scrutiny regarding his entry into the country. Lakanwal arrived in the United States under Operation Allies Welcome, a programme designed to resettle Afghans following the US military withdrawal. After entering the country, he eventually resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

While police have not yet officially revealed a definitive motive for the attack, the background of the suspect and the nature of the target have elevated the investigation. Law enforcement sources indicated that the FBI is initially treating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism. The incident occurred near Farragut Square, a location teeming with retail stores and restaurants, highlighting the potential for even greater loss of life had the attack continued.

JUST IN: Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national brought to the U.S. in 2021 under Joe Biden, named as the suspect in the D.C. shooting of two National Guard members per CBS pic.twitter.com/JyZXFAnxqh — ᴰⁱᵍⁱ Gal (@DigitalGalX) November 27, 2025

Trump Orders 500 Troops to the Capital Amidst Tensions Over Military Presence

Neither President Trump nor Vice President JD Vance was in Washington, DC, at the time of the shooting. President Trump was in Florida, while Vice President Vance was visiting troops in Kentucky. However, the administration's response was swift. President Trump has ordered that 500 additional National Guard troops be deployed to Washington, DC, to reinforce security.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke firmly to reporters on Wednesday regarding the administration's stance.

'We will never back down. We will secure our capital. We will secure our cities,' Hegseth stated. 'President Trump has asked me, and I will ask the Secretary of the Army to the National Guard to add 500 additional troops, National Guardsmen to Washington DC.'

Hegseth emphasised that this attack would not deter their operations. 'This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington DC safe and beautiful. The drop in crime has been historic. The increase in safety and security has been historic.'

This deployment comes amidst a contentious legal backdrop regarding the military presence in the capital. Just last week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to withdraw the National Guard from DC. However, that order was paused from going into effect until 11 December to allow time for an appeal, leaving the troops in place when the violence broke out.